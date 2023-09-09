Hull City's start to the new Championship campaign is one to be envious of.

A narrow defeat at Carrow Road on the opening day was not a sign of things to come for Liam Rosenior's men. A loss to League Two's Doncaster Rovers followed, but fortunes turned from that point.

The Tigers have been invincible ever since, with wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers coming before a stalemate against Bristol City.

Last weekend, came the club's most impressive scalp of the campaign, an away win against Leicester City. Prior to the visit of Hull, the Foxes had dispatched every side that was put in front of them, and new boss, Enzo Maresca was flying. However, a first-half Liam Delap strike, followed by some astute defending, saw the points go back to East Yorkshire.

Now that the international break is upon us, we have decided to take a trip back in time, and delve into a portion of Hull's history.

History of Hull City's nickname

Hull have adopted their nickname 'the Tigers' since their foundation, but where did it come from, and why has it been used for so long?

The answer is relatively straightforward. The East Yorkshire club's traditional home colours have always been black and amber, so depict a tiger. A club's traditional colours are often how they get their nickname, especially when they are named after animals.

Hull have embraced the Tiger, as it has been painted on various murals in the MKM stadium. The fierce animal is also the subject of the club's two mascots. Roary and Amber are often spotted roaming the sidelines at the Tigers' home matches.

Roary was the first to make an appearance after being introduced for the 1999/00 campaign. He remained nameless until a fan vote devised the name 'Roary'. Amber was then added at a later date to complete the pair.

City supporters seem very fond of their historic nickname, and often bellow "You're getting mauled by the Tigers" when winning.

When were Hull City founded?

Hull were established in 1904, making them 119-years-old. After being founded, they only had to wait a year before getting admitted into the Football League alongside the rest of the country's big clubs.

They remained in the Second Division for 25 years, before flitting between there and the Third Division. They never progressed any higher is this time, but fell below in 1981, when the Fourth Division beckoned following two relegations in four years.

The early 1980s saw upward momentum begin to form, in spite of financial troubles. A promotion after two years in the fourth tier of English football was followed by a silver medal in the inaugural edition of the EFL Trophy.

A period of bouncing between divisions three and four followed before successive promotions in the early 2000s prompted the greatest era in the club's history.

Progress over a few seasons in the Championship eventually brought success. The 2007/08 campaign made history, and ended in magically fashion. A stunning Dean Windass strike in the playoff final at Wembley saw Hull edge Bristol City, and write their name into the Premier League history books.