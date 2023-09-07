The first reference of the Terriers nickname dates back to the 1960s.

While Huddersfield and the Yorkshire area are forever linked to the Terrier breed, much has happened at the club since adopting it as a nickname.

The Terriers have had their fair share of ups and downs before the turn of the millennium, the club spending many of its years in the Second and Third Division before becoming a constant in the top two tiers of English football in the last decade or so.

Securing promotion from League One in 2012, Huddersfield spent five years in the second tier before making history at Wembley, beating Reading in the play-off final via a penalty shootout to record a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit enjoyed two seasons in the top-flight before suffering the drop where they have since remained, finishing at both ends of the table, such is the chaos of the Championship.

Three of the last four seasons, however, have seen the club thrust into a relegation battle, an unexpected play-off campaign under Carlos Corberán in the 2021/22 season, therefore, a welcomed one at that. Now under the guidance of Neil Warnock, the Town hope to restore pride and challenge at the top end of the table in the near future.

Why are Huddersfield Town nicknamed the Terriers?

For many a year Huddersfield were simply referred to as 'The Town' before a change during the 1969/70 season presented a transition of identity going forward, according to the Huddersfield Town Collection.

Club Promotion Officer Bill Brook believed the club needed a rebranding of sorts, capitalising on the club's fortunes on the pitch as they battled for promotion from the Second Division.

While references to the new nickname were brief in its infancy, the badge was slowly introduced on to the kits, but only on the away shirts, as the club slowly adopted the new identity.

The new nickname was supported by the introduction of a new mascot - a real-life Yorkshire terrier called Skippy from Honley the poster figure for the rebranding, featuring in a home programme against Bolton Wanderers back in 1969.

The town of Huddersfield's connection to the Yorkshire Terrier proceeded that of the club's nickname, with the universally acknowledged founder of the breed, Huddersfield Ben, dating back to the late 1800s.

The club nickname, meanwhile, has forever since been associated with the team, the animal featuring on both home and away shirts over the years.

How have Huddersfield performed under Neil Warnock?

The Yorkshire native came out of retirement to take charge of Huddersfield back in February almost 30 years on after his initial appointment.

The 74-year-old dragged the Terriers away from the relegation scrap, finishing the season in 18th place, nine points clear of the drop, after losing just one of their last ten matches in the final run-in, winning six.

Set for another challenging campaign, Warnock has called on new signings Delano Burgzorg and Ben Wiles to strengthen the midfield and forward areas. The Huddersfield faithful will be eager to keep the bottom three at arm's length once again and avoid a reluctant return to League One after more than a decade.