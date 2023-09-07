Derby County haven't made the best start to the 2023/24 campaign, having won three and lost three of their opening six league games.

They have faced some tough ties, going up against Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Peterborough and Bolton Wanderers, but they managed to come out on top against Posh and would have wanted to get something out of their losses.

The East Midlands side were at home against Wigan and Oxford - and would have backed themselves to get a draw against Ian Evatt's Bolton considering the strength of their squad.

But they still have plenty of time to improve and assert themselves as promotion challengers and that's a positive for Paul Warne's side who narrowly missed out on the play-offs at the end of last term.

They need to start turning losses into draws though to get extra points on the board, something they can do considering they lost all three league games by a one-goal margin.

Facing Portsmouth, Carlisle United and Cambridge in the league later on this month, they will be hoping to win at least six or seven points from the nine on offer in their likely quest to climb the table and get into the top six sooner rather than later.

Looking back rather than forward though, we take a look at why Derby are nicknamed the Rams. Do you think you know why?

Why are Derby County nicknamed the Rams?

According to Derbyshire Live, they are called the Rams thanks to the folk song 'The Derby Ram'.

In 1885, the first Regiment of Derbyshire Militia adopted a ram as its mascot and that's potentially another key reason why they have that nickname - and a ram remains the mascot of the local army regiment.

The animal isn't just a symbol of the football club, it's also a symbol of the city.

Many theories have been floating around regarding why Derby have their current nickname, but the song and the militia's decision to adopt the animal are the most concrete explanations at this point - and it would be difficult to see their nickname changing anytime soon.

Which other EFL clubs are nicknamed after animals?

There are plenty of teams nicknamed animals in the Championship. Leicester City are named the Foxes, Norwich are called the Canaries, Hull are nicknamed the Tigers, Bristol City are called the Robins, Sunderland are well-known as the Black Cats and Millwall are nicknamed the Lions.

Looking at teams in the bottom half of the second tier, Watford are called the Hornets, Huddersfield Town are called the Terriers, Swansea City are nicknamed the Swans and Sheffield Wednesday are often called the Owls.

For those who aren't aware, a ram is a male sheep, which is a key part of Derby's current badge.

The animal has been present on many of their badges over the years - and has become part of their identity.

Their arch-rivals Nottingham Forest, who now play in the Premier League, have a completely different nickname.

Many call them 'Forest', but they are also known as the Reds, with Steve Cooper's side playing in that colour during home games.