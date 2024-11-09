Charlton Athletic have one of the more unique nicknames in the EFL, and there is an interesting reason why 'the Addicks' adopted their tag.

Charlton have had a few nicknames over the years, although 'the Addicks' is the one that has stuck and is used most in the modern era.

Nicknames that have been used by Charlton Athletic (Football-Stadiums) The Addicks The Robins The Valiants

The club used to be referred to as 'the Valiants' due to the name of their home ground, The Valley. Port Vale also have the same nickname, although it is rarely associated with Charlton these days.

The Addicks were also once known as 'the Robins', a nickname now shared by Cheltenham Town, Swindon Town and Bristol City. They even had a robin on their badge for a short period after the Second World War, before the sword emblem was first introduced in the 1960s.

Now, on a matchday at The Valley, the players still walk out to the song 'When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along)', which is the most notable connection to Charlton's old nickname, apart from the red shirts.

Why are Charlton Athletic called the Addicks?

There are a few different stories about how Charlton's current nickname, the Addicks, was given to them, but there is one that is recognised to be correct on the official club website.

One theory suggests that because supporters would travel all over the country to watch the team, they were labelled 'the Addicts', while another claims that the word 'Addick' was derived from the second part of the club's name, Athletic.

However, it is widely believed that Charlton's unique nickname came about because a local fishmongers, owned by Arthur Bryan, would serve haddock and chips to players from both teams after games during the club's early years.

The South London accent would make the word 'haddock' sound like 'addick', and from there, Charlton Athletic's nickname was born.

It is interesting to consider that the nickname fell out of favour for a number of years, hence 'the Robins' and 'the Valiants' were both used, but it became popular again in the 1980s and has been in use ever since.

Charlton Athletic are not the only club in the EFL with a nickname related to fish

Given the unusual backstory, it is no surprise that many opposition fans are confused when they first hear Charlton referred to as 'the Addicks'.

However, while you may wonder how haddock and chips has ended up being linked with a professional football club, Charlton are not the only side in the EFL to have a fish-related tag.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Grimsby Town were once known as 'the Fishermen', but they now go by the nickname of 'the Mariners'.

League Two outfit Morecambe are another club with a nickname that can be linked to seafood, as they are known as 'the Shrimps', with that being the coastal town's specialty dish.

Another fourth tier side, Fleetwood Town, go by their nickname due to the links that the town has to the fishing industry. They were also once known as 'the Fishermen', but they are now primarily referred to as 'The Cod Army'.

The reason for Charlton being known as 'the Addicks' is an interesting and entertaining story that is a memorable part of the club's history, and the nickname is one that differentiates them from other clubs in the EFL, especially compared to 'the Robins' and 'the Valiants'.