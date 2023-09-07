It has been a disappointing start to the season for Cardiff City in the Championship.

Cardiff narrowly avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw the dismissals of Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, with Sabri Lamouchi leading the club to safety after his appointment on a short-term contract in February.

Erol Bulut took charge at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer following Lamouchi's exit and optimism was high heading into the new campaign after an impressive summer of business.

Aaron Ramsey was the Bluebirds' standout signing, with the Welsh international returning to the club where he began his career, but there were also a number of other strong additions, including Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite, Manolis Siopis, Ike Ugbo, Karlan Grant, Josh Bowler, Runar Alex Runarsson and Jonathan Panzo.

However, it has been a poor start to the campaign on the pitch and Bulut's side head into the international break sitting 19th in the table after picking up just one win from their opening five league games.

Cardiff are back in action in just under two weeks time in the South Wales derby against Swansea City and as the countdown continues to the game, we looked back at how the club adopted their nickname of the Bluebirds.

Why are Cardiff City nicknamed the Bluebirds?

According to Wales Online, the play The Bluebird of Happiness by Belgian writer Maurice Maeterlinck went down incredibly well with locals after being performed at Cardiff's New Theatre in October 1911.

The play was particularly popular with one Cardiff supporter who gave his team the nickname the Bluebirds, which fit in well after the club changed the colour of their kit to blue in 1908.

It became central to the club's identity over the subsequent years and a bluebird was included on the club's crest in 1959.

In 2012, when owner Vincent Tan controversially changed the club's kit colour from blue to red, the bluebird's prominence on the crest was reduced, with a red dragon taking centre stage.

The change was made in order to expand Cardiff's appeal outside Wales and to help put the club in a more sustainable financial position, enabling them to reach the Premier League.

However, after a significant backlash against the move, the club's kit colour was changed back to blue during the 2014-15 season and a new crest was revealed, restoring the bluebird to a prominent position and replacing the Welsh dragon with a Chinese dragon.

After the club were promoted to the top flight in 2018, Tan reflected on his decision to change the club's kit colour, admitting that it was a mistake.

"My message to our fans is thank you very much for continuing to support the club," Tan said, quoted via The Sun.

"I made a mistake by changing the colour and I’ve reverted back to blue. I made a mistake and I rectified it.

"There will be no more tinkering with the colours.

"I feel the club is united again. Now we are all pulling in the same direction. The board, the team, the fans.

"The feeling of going up into the Premier League is amazing, the second time around is better than the first. Hopefully this club will become bigger, better and greater."