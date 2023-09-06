Nigel Pearson will be aiming to compete for a place in the top half of the Championship with his Bristol City side this year.

The team finished 14th in the second tier in the previous campaign, so will now be looking to bridge the gap to the best teams in the division.

Form at the start of the season has indicated that City might be able to challenge against the very best in the league over the next several months.

But it will be a long campaign ahead for the Robins, who have not competed in the top flight since 1980.

Why are Bristol City known as the Robins?

The club has spent most of its history outside of the top division in English football.

Here we look back at a crucial part of City’s history by taking a deep dive into why the club is nicknamed the Robins…

Bristol City was founded in 1894, and have played in a combination of red shirts and white shorts since 1897.

The club moved into Ashton Gate in 1904, a home they have maintained to this day.

It is the red and white colour combination that has played a role in giving the club its current nickname due to its resemblance to the bird.

However, City have not always been known as the Robins, adopting the tag later in their history.

Originally, the club was known as the Garabaldians due to the red shirts worn by the followers of Garibaldi in the Italian revolution.

The team’s nickname would later change to the Bristol Babes in 1926 until the 1940’s.

It was in the 40’s that the club finally became known as the Robins, a nickname they share with a number of teams in English football, such as Swindon Town.

Bristol City’s biggest rivals are Bristol Rovers, who are known as the Pirates.

The two teams have not competed in the same division for a number of years, with Joey Barton’s side currently a division below their rival in League One.

What is the significance of the Robin to Bristol City?

The Robin has been reintroduced to the club’s badge, with the symbol returning in 2019 following a rebranding.

It had been off the badge for many years before then.

The robin was most recently used by the club in this way from 1976 until 1994.

However, this was removed in 1994 up until very recently, with the club claiming that it was brought back in order to celebrate the use of the bird as a symbol of the team.

City’s Vice Chairman John Lansdown explained the decision in 2019, via ITV: "The robin has long been a symbol of Bristol City and has been part of our history through imagery, words and song.

"It's important that we have an instantly recognisable crest that reflects the club and we want to fully own this symbolic part of our identity."

The club will now be hoping that they can achieve promotion to the Premier League in the near future, which would introduce the Robins to a wider audience on a bigger, global stage.