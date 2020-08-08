‘Why am I not shocked’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as club linked with international player

Middlesbrough have today been linked with a move for Cardiff City and Canada winger Junior Hoilett.

Hoilett, 30, was signed by Neil Warnock at Cardiff back in 2016. He’s featured 161 times for the Welsh club in the last four seasons – winning promotion in 2018 – and has scored 23 goals.

Warnock has also worked with Hoilett whilst at QPR and now after securing the signing of ex-QPR captain Grant Hall on a free, Warnock is looking to raid another former club of his.

The Canadian international managed seven Championship goals in 43 appearances last season, featuring in both the club’s play-off ties against Fulham.

Boro fans have reacted positively to the news – Hoilett is a proven Championship player and someone Warnock knows well, but the potential fee is not yet know with Hoilett still having a year left on his Cardiff deal.

Always wanted hoillet at boro! — matt smith (@mini_smith97) August 8, 2020

This would be a very solid signing — Lewis Middleton (@Lewi123) August 8, 2020

Be a good signing, just can't see it happening — Ged (@Ged66464590) August 8, 2020

He'd be more than useful — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) August 8, 2020

Why am I not shocked decent player I would definitely take him 👍 — radders (@raddersutb) August 8, 2020

He’s proven but I can’t see him screaming down the wing like Tav — TeessiderTim (@TeessiderTim) August 8, 2020

We need some pace hit his could be good — Offical_Tiny_Penis (@JoshCausier) August 8, 2020