Why a move to Tottenham Hotspur would represent an unnecessary risk for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany: Opinion

Pressure is piling on current Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and it remains to be seen if the North London club will part company with the Italian in the relatively immediate future.

Of course, Spurs are a club that can attract some of the game’s most high-profile names and individuals of very high quality and they are naturally a very ambitious club.

One name that has been suggested by talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino is current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who is guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and Celtic striker revealed that Kompany would be top of his list if Conte was to depart after the fantastic job he has done at Turf Moor in a short space of time.

Sitting 13 points clear of Sheffield United in second and 17 points clear of Middlesbrough in third, the Clarets have been absolutely fantastic, all whilst playing an exciting brand of possession-based, dominating football.

Possessing such an advantage in the race for promotion, Kompany will already have next season’s Premier League in his thoughts and will be starting to plan from a recruitment perspective.

Fully understanding why Kompany would be of interest to a club like Spurs, the 36-year-old has completely transformed the playing style and culture at the Lancashire club to create an exciting and progressive working environment.

You would back the former Manchester City defender to do a good job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if given time, however, it is a job that might come slightly too early in his managerial career.

Progressing very well as Burnley boss and set to deliver Premier League football back to Turf Moor at their first attempt, gaining experience with the Clarets team he has assembled in England’s top flight could be majorly beneficial.

There have been suggestions that Kompany would be the ideal successor for Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard eventually leaves the Etihad Stadium and a stint at Spurs could damage that potential possibility.

Tottenham is a fantastic club and you cannot help but feel that there is scope for them to achieve in the not-so-distant future but it would be a huge gamble for Kompany if he has the future Man City job in the back of his mind.

On a steep upward trajectory in his managerial career, a move to the North London club would represent an unnecessary risk at this stage and remaining at Turf Moor would make sense.