Why a move away from QPR could be best for 21-y/o’s and club’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Player view’ series, this content strand is where we put ourselves in the shoes of a given player, and offer an opinion-based outlook on the perspective on the situation at hand…

Eberechi Eze has been the heartbeat of an exciting, but flawed Queens Park Rangers side this season.

A player blessed with a excellent technique and a dangerous burst of pace, Eze has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists for his teammates this season.

Such a level of output has seen the England youth international attract attention from a number of Premier League clubs and former R’s defender Nedum Onuoha claimed this week that the 21-year-old should be looking to test himself at the highest level.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand even went as far as suggesting that it would be very difficult for the Championship club to keep Eze this summer, given the attention he has attracted.

Now while interest from some of England’s biggest clubs must be flattering for the player, there are a number of factors to consider before making a decision.

First and foremost, Eze is playing in a side built around his strengths, where much of the build up flows through him.

He is granted additional freedom to try things and knows he has the support of more functional players when he makes an error.

For a creative player like Eze, this is a fantastic environment in which to play and it is one that is unlikely to be afforded to him elsewhere.

Secondly, QPR is finally on the right track after financial difficulties and mismanagement had left the first team in a poor state for the past few seasons.

With an exciting group of players around him that are committed to playing the ball out from the back and dominating their opposition, there is no reason they cannot challenge for promotion next season.

The opportunity to lead a young QPR side back to the Premier League must appeal to Eze and he will know better than most what kind of potential is in the group.

However, things rarely happen so smoothly and as the club’s recent financial results confirmed, while they may be on the right track they are still in debt.

With Eze likely to attract a fee of more than £20m, his sale could go some way to making up for their past financial mistakes and bring the club onto a more even footing.

The player himself should also take QPR’s financial situation into account, as it will play a large role in determining their ambitions over the next few seasons.

If Eze makes the right choice and moves to a club that can both support his development, but also his ambitions, then perhaps his long term prospects are better.

While there is a certain romanticism to him remaining at the club he has helped revive, a move to one of the Premier League’s established elite would make sense as he looks to propel his career forward.