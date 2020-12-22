Why 27-year-old free-agent should be on Sheffield Wednesday’s Christmas shopping list: Opinion

A massive month awaits Tony Pulis and Sheffield Wednesday, as the club look to make signings and steer well clear of danger.

It has been a rocky start to life in charge for Pulis, who finally picked up his first win in charge at the weekend.

The Owls defeated Coventry City by a goal to nil at Hillsborough, however one win shouldn’t mask over what a poor season it has been so far.

Wednesday have won only four league games this season, and still sit four points adrift of safety with a couple of teams above them having a game in hand.

Pulis will be keen to strengthen his squad in January, as he looks to bolster his squad with quality additions in every area of the pitch.

The Welshman is keen to add around four players to his squad, with a midfielder said to be on his transfer radar.

It’s not as if Wednesday have loads of money to spend, though, and they will have to be smart as the scour the market for those players.

That brings us on nicely to Jackson Irvine.

The 27-year-old is still without a club having left Hull City at the end of last season, following their relegation from the Championship and the expiration of his contract.

Irvine has excelled at this level before. He’s a creative, box-to-box midfielder who scored 10 goals for a struggling Burton side in 2016/17.

The Australian international then scored 10 goals and added nine assists across three seasons for Hull and was a key cog in their midfield.

What Irvine brings to the side is creativity and tenacity, both on and off the ball, He likes to carry play forward and can play in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system.

He’s effective in a three-man midfield, then, and he also isn’t afraid to put a challenge in and show defensive grit.

And, with no need to spend any money on him in terms of a transfer fee, a short-term deal until the end of the season could be great for both parties, as he looks to prove a point and show he’s worth taking a punt on.