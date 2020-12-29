Why 25-year-old’s departure would be a blessing in disguise for Nottingham Forest player: Opinion

Nicholas Ioannou’s future at Nottingham Forest appears to be uncertain, as the January transfer window looms.

Ioannou joined Forest on a three-year deal from APOEL in September, becoming one of 14 new faces to arrive at the City Ground over the course of the summer.

The left-back started in Chris Hughton’s first four games in charge of the Reds, having featured only once under previous manager Sabri Lamouchi.

But after being sent off in the 1-1 draw at Luton Town, Ioannou is since yet to feature for Forest and has fallen down the pecking order.

In his absence, Yuri Ribeiro has come into the side and barely put a foot wrong, establishing himself as Hughton’s first-choice left-back.

Ioannou has now been linked with a move away from Forest, with Aris Thessaloniki reportedly set to sign the 25-year-old on a loan-to-buy deal.

Ioannou is expected to be one of many players to leave Forest next month, as Chris Hughton looks to trim his squad.

Whilst this departure has come as a surprise to many fans, it could end up being a blessing in disguise for Danny Preston.

Preston is currently out on loan in League Two with Grimsby Town, and has impressed for the Mariners in what has been a disappointing season for the club.

Daniel Taylor of the Athletic has recently reported, though, that various EFL clubs are keen on signing Preston, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

A week ago, you could be forgiven for writing Preston’s first-team chances off. But if Ioannou is to leave, it opens the door for the young full-back, albeit only slightly.

Gaetan Bong is now set to become Forest’s second-choice left-back, whilst Tyler Blackett’s first-team chances are unknown given his injury problems this season.

With Bong now approaching the age of 33, this departure could provide Ioannou with an opportunity to break into Hughton’s plans ahead of next season, and provide competition for Yuri Ribeiro.