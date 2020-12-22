Why 10-goal starlet must be on Coventry City’s radar once more ahead of crucial January window: Opinion

Coventry City have had a tough season back in the Championship, although they are six points clear of the relegation zone as we approach the halfway mark.

Mark Robins will be satisfied with that, but he will be frustrated that his team haven’t picked up more points, because their performances have been good on the whole.

Whilst 28 goals conceded in 20 games is a worry, the fact they have only scored a goal a game is also an issue, even if it is more than the sides below them.

However, the Sky Blues should be doing more. They are impressive in the way they build play up and they do create chances, yet Matt Godden is their top scorer this season with four.

So, bringing in a new striker in January has to be a priority and one man who would be a serious upgrade is Ike Ugbo, who the Midlands outfit had been linked with last summer.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Chelsea, but he is currently in Belgium playing for Cercle Brugge, where he has hit ten goals in 15 top-flight games.

His form has prompted interest from across the globe, with Russian outfit FK Rostov having a £3m bid rejected for the player.

Whether Coventry can make a bigger offer remains to be seen, but Ugbo fits the bill in terms of what they should want. He is an individual with a point to prove in England and he has the potential to be sold for three or four times that amount.

Capable of running in behind and linking play, he has the ability to thrive in the Sky Blues setup, and he would surely love playing alongside the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare.

With Robins’ men having been competitive this season, the January window isn’t a time where they need to make wholesale changes. Instead, it’s about picking the right individuals, and making the right investments that can benefit the club moving forward.

On all counts, Ugbo appears to be perfect. Realistically, he doesn’t have a chance of breaking through at Stamford Bridge, so it’s time for the attacker to find a permanent home elsewhere.

If he wants to enjoy a successful career in England, Coventry could be the ideal next step for the talented Ugbo.