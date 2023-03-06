“Who’s this?” – Dean Smith reveals funny story about Plymouth Argyle man while at Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle have been able to profit from an excellent use of the loan market in recent seasons in League One.

The Pilgrims have been very selective, creative but above all smart in bringing players to the club on temporary deals who have been a real impact as first team regulars.

Bali Mumba has been possibly the best loan signing in the third tier this season, arriving at Home Park from Norwich City for the season and thriving in a wing back role under Steven Schumacher.

The 21-year-old has two seasons remaining on his deal at Carrow Road, spent time on loan in the Championship with Peterborough United but has had his breakthrough campaign in senior football this time around.

Dean Smith was Norwich City manager until the final few days of 2022 and revealed a funny story involving Mumba when he spoke to the Not The Top 2o Podcast YouTube channel.

He said: “I messaged him a couple of times when he was doing well at Plymouth and he came back ‘who’s this?’, so he hadn’t actually stored the manager’s number in his phone.

“He’s a great lad, he’s brilliant.”

Some managers would have taken Mumba’s mistake a little more seriously but Smith certainly saw the funny side of the story.

The Verdict

Mumba appears to have completely reinvented himself in Devon this term.

He left the Canaries in the summer as an attacking full back who was not the most trustworthy defensively, and Steven Schumacher has utilised his strengths in the final third to Argyle’s benefit this term.

Mumba has a great deal of attacking licence in-possession and can play as advanced as a winger at times, giving him additional strings to his bow to head back to Norwich with in pre-season.

The back four system that David Wagner has deployed at Norwich does not necessarily suit Mumba down to the ground, but he could certainly be an effective squad player in the second tier next term.