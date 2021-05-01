‘Whoever signs these players needs sacking’ – These SWFC fans react to injury news

Jack Marriott has played his last game for Sheffield Wednesday with the striker set to miss the final two games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

The forward has not had the most productive of loan spells at Wednesday since arriving from Derby County and it remains to be seen where his future might lie in the summer transfer window with neither the Rams nor the Owls seemingly that keen on retaining him at the moment.

Certainly, the Owls seem unlikely to want to make another deal for him next season with injuries hampering his year – with a knee problem meaning he is going to miss this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

And, that all in mind, Owls fans have discussed his spell at the club with him also set to miss the final day match with Derby as he is ineligible to face his parent side.

Let’s take a look at what has been said on Twitter:

Jack Marriott has played his final match for #SWFC. He is currently sidelined by a knee problem. The Derby loanee made four league starts. 13 goalless appearances. 🦉👇 #dcfc https://t.co/f8c0DNSlGu — Dom Howson (@domhowson) April 30, 2021

Worst signing I think — sam waller (@samboo20) April 30, 2021

Up there with the worst signings ever. Can we start getting players in who make it into their own team and not just lads who dont play. There are 100s of footballers on parks every sunday who would sign for much less to produce those results — Pete 2021 (@peteeccles68) April 30, 2021

We should ban all signing from Derby for the foreseeable future. — Nick James (@NickJames1988) April 30, 2021

Probably not rocket science that a loan signing from a relegation rival won't work out. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) April 30, 2021

Awful signing like most of them — Hirsty (@Deeowl) April 30, 2021

Announce 20 goal season next season wherever he goes — ⛰ (@nrthrnsoul) April 30, 2021

He wont have been cheap, absolutely useless signing — James Saint (@JamesBSaint) April 30, 2021

Whoever signs these players need sacking …asap. — Jules 72 (@Julianlee44) April 30, 2021