‘Whoever signs these players needs sacking’ – These SWFC fans react to injury news

Published

56 mins ago

on

Jack Marriott has played his last game for Sheffield Wednesday with the striker set to miss the final two games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

The forward has not had the most productive of loan spells at Wednesday since arriving from Derby County and it remains to be seen where his future might lie in the summer transfer window with neither the Rams nor the Owls seemingly that keen on retaining him at the moment.

Certainly, the Owls seem unlikely to want to make another deal for him next season with injuries hampering his year – with a knee problem meaning he is going to miss this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

And, that all in mind, Owls fans have discussed his spell at the club with him also set to miss the final day match with Derby as he is ineligible to face his parent side.

