‘Who’d want him’, ‘Never seen a striker less interested’ – These Middlesbrough fans deliver verdict on star’s future

It’s been a frustrating season for Britt Assombalonga.

The striker has the reputation as one of the most potent attackers in the Championship, and Woodgate made it his mission to put his arm around the player and ensure that he got the best from him this term.

After all, his goals would go a long way to deciding how successful a season it was for the Teessiders.

But unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for Britt Assombalonga this term – something that’s been reflected in Middlesbrough’s results.

Six goals in 26 appearances is not the sort of record that you’d expect from a player who is among the highest-earners in Jonathan Woodgate’s squad.

With just one year left on his deal there’s huge question marks over his future at the club – especially given the fact that the club would be wanting to recoup some of the club-record fee that was paid for him.

But does Britt Assombalonga have a future with Middlesbrough beyond the summer.

Football League World asked the question on Twitter and these supporters were quick to have their say.

His overall GS record is actually pretty awful for a striker #UTB Big fan of his but when I saw his lacks of goals we need to him to move on I think — Andrew Ord (@uptheborofm) March 20, 2020

I think we spent all of January trying to flog him. — Robert Archer (@robarcher1990) March 20, 2020

I hope not! Possibly the worst 'target man' to ever play for the club. Work rate and determination of a sloth. — Barrie Stimpson (@stimmo64) March 20, 2020

I think he’s already decided he won’t be here next season. Never seen a striker less interested since Yakubu! — The man in black (@ourjudd) March 20, 2020

Nope. But who’d want him? — Aneil Bedi (@dogsboro) March 20, 2020

Hopefully not — Jack Allinson (@Jack_Allinson1) March 20, 2020