Middlesbrough

‘Who’d want him’, ‘Never seen a striker less interested’ – These Middlesbrough fans deliver verdict on star’s future

It’s been a frustrating season for Britt Assombalonga.

The striker has the reputation as one of the most potent attackers in the Championship, and Woodgate made it his mission to put his arm around the player and ensure that he got the best from him this term.

After all, his goals would go a long way to deciding how successful a season it was for the Teessiders.

But unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for Britt Assombalonga this term – something that’s been reflected in Middlesbrough’s results.

Six goals in 26 appearances is not the sort of record that you’d expect from a player who is among the highest-earners in  Jonathan Woodgate’s squad.

With just one year left on his deal there’s huge question marks over his future at the club – especially given the fact that the club would be wanting to recoup some of the club-record fee that was paid for him.

But does Britt Assombalonga have a future with Middlesbrough beyond the summer.

