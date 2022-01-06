Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Who?’, ‘Very good’ – These fans react as Blackburn Rovers announce new signing

Blackburn have completed the signing of right-back James Brown on a free transfer from Drogheda United.

The 23-year-old had been working with Tony Mowbray’s men over the past few weeks on trial, and he clearly did enough to impress, as Rovers confirmed the permanent signing of Brown this afternoon.

An attack-minded full-back, the Irishman will provide Mowbray with an additional option in that area as the club look to kick-on and win promotion this season.

Brown has been outstanding in the Irish top-flight in recent years, and he missed just two league games in the campaign that finished in November.

Despite that, he’s obviously a player that most fans don’t know a lot about, so his arrival at Ewood Park wasn’t one that got fans too excited. However, there were plenty of Irish supporters who gave an insight into the deal, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer…


