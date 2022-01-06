‘Who?’, ‘Very good’ – These fans react as Blackburn Rovers announce new signing

Blackburn have completed the signing of right-back James Brown on a free transfer from Drogheda United.

✍️ James Brown becomes #Rovers first signing of the January transfer window. 🇮🇪 The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month.#WelcomeJames 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 6, 2022

The 23-year-old had been working with Tony Mowbray’s men over the past few weeks on trial, and he clearly did enough to impress, as Rovers confirmed the permanent signing of Brown this afternoon.

An attack-minded full-back, the Irishman will provide Mowbray with an additional option in that area as the club look to kick-on and win promotion this season.

Brown has been outstanding in the Irish top-flight in recent years, and he missed just two league games in the campaign that finished in November.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

Despite that, he’s obviously a player that most fans don’t know a lot about, so his arrival at Ewood Park wasn’t one that got fans too excited. However, there were plenty of Irish supporters who gave an insight into the deal, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer…

A proud Drog and Blackburn supporter here! We have a very good signing here lads thats for sure 💪. — Colin Fagan (@ColinFagan1) January 6, 2022

Certainly be missed here, all the best Jimmy ⚽️ — Cormac Murphy (@CormacMurphy5) January 6, 2022

Brilliant player and a star in the making! Best of luck James! — Martin McKenna (@martinmc1991) January 6, 2022

Finally — Lewis (@l_townley07) January 6, 2022

Cracking player. — InternetMan2000 (@InternetMan2000) January 6, 2022

James Brown, what a player 💪 fingers crossed it works out for him 🤞 https://t.co/uHsWiegOYM — Bryan Mallon (@BryanMallon_) January 6, 2022