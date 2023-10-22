Highlights West Bromwich Albion aim to improve on last season's Championship standings and secure a place in the play-offs with Carlos Corberan as their coach.

Birmingham City is considered a rivalry, but Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are seen as West Bromwich Albion's biggest rivals.

The Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves has a long history, with West Brom currently holding the bragging rights with more wins in their head-to-head record.

West Bromwich Albion will aim to improve on last season’s Championship standings in this 2023/24 campaign.

The Baggies have always been expected to be in and around the play-off places whenever they have been in the second tier.

However, a poor start to last season meant they were always playing catch-up, and even Carlos Corberan’s arrival couldn’t do much to change their fortunes.

But with a summer of transfers and pre-season, Corberan will hope he can guide the club into the play-offs as they look to return to England’s top flight.

Earlier this season, West Brom suffered disappointment as they were beaten by Birmingham City 3-1. It is a game that has sometimes been classed as a rivalry, but for West Brom fans, it isn’t their biggest.

So, here at Football League World, we decided to look at what West Brom’s biggest rivalry is...

Who are West Brom’s main rivals?

As a Midlands club, West Brom have a few sides that you could consider their biggest rivals.

As mentioned, Birmingham City could be looked at as one, but the Baggies have other teams they consider to have a fierce rivalry with.

Aston Villa may be considered their biggest rivalry among their older supporters, as the distance between both grounds isn’t far and there is a long history of matches between the two sides.

However, it is considered that Wolverhampton Wanderers are West Brom’s biggest rivals in football.

It is named a derby between West Brom and Wolves, and it is seen as one of the biggest rivalries in English football.

The derby is known as the Black Country derby and is one that has been around for a very long time in football, with the first game coming in January 1886.

When was the last time West Brom played Wolves?

As mentioned, it is a derby that has been going on for a very long time, and while they haven’t played each other every season, it is one that has been played a lot.

It has been a couple of years since the two came up against one another, with the last meeting being in May 2021.

The game was in the Premier League, and it was at the Hawthorns, and as ever, it was highly contested between two competitive sides.

This was the season where West Brom were relegated back to the Championship, and the final meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

What is the head-to-head record of West Brom and Wolves?

The first game was in 1886, and the last at the time of writing was in 2021, so there have been a lot of meetings during that time.

In fact, the two Midlands sides have met 162 times in various competitions. So far, it is the Baggies who have the bragging rights, as they have won 65 of the meetings, with Wolves just winning 53 and the rest have ended in draws.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Wolves, with them winning three and drawing one, with one win being the 5-1 demolition at Molineux.