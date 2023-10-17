It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are looking in a strong position to bounce back at the first attempt.

Leicester currently sit top of the Championship table having won 10 of their first 11 league games, and they are already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

Enzo Maresca has made the best start, after 11 games, of any manager in the club's history, and the Italian will be hoping his side can maintain their form over the remainder of the campaign.

Given Leicester's location in the East Midlands, they are in close proximity to a number of other football clubs.

With that in mind, we looked at who the Foxes' main rivals are.

Who are Leicester City's main rivals?

Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Coventry City are all among Leicester's adversaries, but their main rivalry is undoubtedly with Forest.

In a poll of Foxes supporters conducted by Leicestershire Live on social media in 2022, more than 50% of Foxes supporters chose Forest as their main rivals, with Coventry (25.5%) and Derby (10.9%) coming in second and third place respectively.

Leicester and Forest reignited their rivalry in the Premier League last season, and the bragging rights were shared with both teams winning one game each.

The Foxes recorded their first win of the season with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Forest at the King Power Stadium in October, but Steve Cooper's side got their revenge with a 2-0 win at The City Ground in January.

It was Forest who had the last laugh as they secured their top flight survival in the penultimate game with a 1-0 home win over Arsenal, but Leicester were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

The Foxes have had some notable victories over Forest, such as a 3-2 win at the City Ground on the final day of the 2013-14 season as they sealed their place in the Championship play-offs at their rivals' expense.

Overall, in matches between Leicester and Forest, both teams have won 41 games each, with 27 draws.

Forest have made a decent start to the new campaign in the Premier League, and it looks as though they will remain clear of any relegation trouble this time around, but Leicester will be determined to join them in the top flight once again next season.

With Forest in the Premier League and Derby in League One, Coventry will be the Foxes' only local derby this campaign.

Leicester got their season underway with a 2-1 victory over the Sky Blues on the opening weekend, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's double turning the game around after Kyle McFadzean had given Mark Robins' side the lead early in the second half.

The reverse fixture will take place at the CBS Arena on the 13th January, and with Coventry beginning to find form after a slow start to the season, it is likely to be an incredibly competitive clash.