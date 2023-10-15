Leeds United are one of the UK's most notoriously disliked clubs, meaning that they have many rivals in the football pyramid.

For many, their most bitter rivals are Manchester United despite the two not playing each other as regularly following Leeds' first relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

Leeds' secondary rivals are generally regarded to be Chelsea, which largely stems from the 1970 FA Cup Final. The clubs competed at the top-end of the Premier League in the late 1990s and early 2000s and games were often ill-tempered.

Both of these rivalries have subsided with the Whites' relegation and exile from the top-flight for so long, but are still seen as fierce by Leeds supporters. However, Chelsea also have rivalries with the likes of Fulham, QPR, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal and may not have the same animosity towards Leeds.

On the other hand, Manchester United share fierce local rivalries with Manchester City and Liverpool. Here, we take a look at some of Leeds' other major rivalries.

Who are Leeds' rivalries?

Outside of Manchester United and Chelsea, Leeds also have a number of derby games in their county. West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City and Huddersfield Town are two of those with whom Leeds have great animosity towards.

There are also big cross-county derbies with the likes of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, whilst there is rivalry to a lesser extent with the likes of Hull City, Rotherham United, and Barnsley in Yorkshire as well.

Two clubs who have been more recent strong rivalries are Millwall and Derby County, with games between Leeds and that pair particularly fierce in recent years. Whilst the Whites have been without Premier League football, they have grown in terms of their competitiveness and friction. That is despite not sharing any geographical proximity to those teams.

Leeds also hold extreme bitterness towards the Turkish club Galatasaray following Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight's deaths in attacks before a UEFA Cup semi-final against the side in Istanbul in April 2000.

During the match, supporters of Galatasaray mocked the deaths, while their team refused to wear black armbands. The then Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale accused the club of "lacking common decency" after the incident.

The club that Leeds have faced most often, though, is Arsenal. There was a decent rivalry shared between the two sides during the Premier League era, but not at the same level of animosity as others named here. Arsenal and Leeds have faced each other 96 times, which is five more than Leeds have played against any other side.

Who are Leeds' biggest rivals?

Despite all the aforementioned teams, Leeds fans generally feel as though their biggest rivalry is with their old foe: Manchester United.

As the largest cities in the North within the historic counties of Yorkshire and Lancashire, animosity between the regions date back to the Wars of the Roses, although more recent tensions between the football clubs dates back to the 1960s.

The iconic managers of Don Revie and Matt Busby saw the clubs have competed for league titles and cups in the 1960s and 1970s. The rivalry has been described as one of the fiercest in world football, even with Man United also sharing strong rivalry with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alex Ferguson himself has even described Elland Road as 'hostile' and 'frightening', and stated that the ferocity of games between the two surpassed the ones with Liverpool, in his view.

On the pitch, the clubs have also competed well in the top-flight in the 1990s and early 2000s, with both clubs winning titles in that period. Players such as Johnny Giles, Gordon Strachan, and Eric Cantona have been highly successful after moving between the clubs as well.

Leeds will be hoping to return to playing games with their famous enemy soon. They have Daniel Farke at the helm to try and gain promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.