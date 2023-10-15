Huddersfield Town are a club that in recent years have become part of an exclusive group of teams that have plied their trade in the Premier League.

Up until their promotion in 2017, the Terriers were perhaps one of the biggest clubs to still not make it to England's top tier since the structure was changed in 1992, but that all changed at Wembley when they defeated Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

There are some teams that Town fans do not like to play more than others, but who are the club's biggest rivals in football?

Who are Huddersfield Town's rivals?

Being a Yorkshire club, Huddersfield have a lot of county derbies technically against clubs from North, West, East and South Yorkshire.

Not all of these are seen as real rivalries though, such as the likes of Middlesbrough which is a good 90 miles away from the John Smith's Stadium.

The most local professional club to the Terriers is that of Halifax Town, who are located just eight miles apart from each other, but the last time the two clubs faced off competitively was in 2001 and have not squared off since they were reformed in 2008.

The other West Yorkshire clubs, Bradford City and Leeds United, who they have faced off against more regularly in the 21st century.

Matches against the South Yorkshire sides such as Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United over the years have normally been pretty tasty at times, and matches in the early 2000's against clubs that ply their trade on the other side of the Pennines in Greater Manchester were seen as rivalries.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The likes of Bury, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale were seen as rivals once upon a time, but one by one they have all faded away and dropped own the leagues, with none of the trio being in the Football League anymore.

Who is Huddersfield Town's biggest rival?

You'd be hard-pressed to not to suggest that Leeds United are right now the biggest rival of Huddersfield - and that's not just because they are in the same league as each other now.

Biggest rivals can change over the years depending on how often they play each other, and in the previous 15 years the Terriers and Whites have faced off the most.

Since the 2007-08 season, United and Town have played against each other 18 times, with all of those matches coming in League One and then the Championship.

In that time, Huddersfield have won eight of the clashes, losing seven times and drawing three, showing that they have had the better time of things in one-on-one contests, with both clubs making it to the Premier League in that period too.

And despite being closer to Huddersfield than Leeds is, Bradford have not played Town nearly as many times, with just three matches in that same time period - all in cup competitions.

It is Barnsley who have been more of a rival in that time, especially in Championship action, with only the A637 and M1 splitting the two clubs.

But it is Leeds who remain Huddersfield's biggest rival, and that is likely to continue for a while.