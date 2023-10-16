Highlights Blackburn Rovers, currently in the lower reaches of the Championship table, have a bitter rivalry with Burnley, who won the Championship title last season.

Burnley dominated the two derbies between the two teams last season, winning 3-0 and securing the Championship trophy with a 1-0 victory.

Overall, Burnley has a slight edge in the head-to-head record of the East Lancashire Derby, with 44 wins compared to Blackburn's 41, and 19 draws.

The North West of England is an area littered with a multitude of footballing derbies.

The most well-known ultimately consist of Premier League clubs, such as Liverpool vs Manchester United - the two most successful clubs in English football- and their respective city derbies with Manchester City and Everton.

However, slightly further down the spectrum in the region, there are a whole host of derbies which have seen some of their most notable fixtures take place in the EFL.

One of the clubs who take part in these derbies are Blackburn Rovers, who currently find themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship table, making a slow start to this campaign after narrowly missing out on a play-off place at the end of 2022/23.

Who are Blackburn Rovers' main rivals?

As previously mentioned, Blackburn's failure to reach the play-offs last season would have hurt supporters more after they saw their most bitter rivals Burnley win the Championship title at a canter under Vincent Kompany.

The derby between the two clubs is often dubbed as the 'East Lancashire Derby', despite both clubs sharing other local contests with the likes of Blackpool, Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

How did the two derbies between the two sides play out last season?

There's no question that when Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of 2022/23, that both sets of supporters would have eyed up this fixture straight away.

The first of those saw the two clubs sit second and third in the lead-up to the game, but Burnley ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners and never looked back on their march to promotion.

The second derby would have been even more of a gut-wrencher for Rovers' supporters, as Manuel Benson's curling effort in the 66th minute saw the Clarets secure the Championship trophy with a 1-0 win at Ewood Park on April 25th.

Who has the better record in the derby?

Overall, the East Lancashire Derby between Blackburn and Burnley has been played out on 104 occasions, with the first being a 7-1 victory for Rovers way back on November 3rd 1888, as both clubs were two of the twelve founding members of the Football League just months before.

Despite there being a 17-year gap in the fixture between 1983 and 2000, during which Blackburn won the Premier League and featured in European competitions under Kenny Dalglish in 1994/95, it's actually their bitter rivals who have the bragging rights in the derby when it comes to head-to-head.

In total, Burnley just edge it with 44 successes compared to Blackburn's 41, and 19 have ended level.

The highest attendance in this fixture came in an FA Cup tie which Rovers won 2-0 back in March 1952, at an estimated 53,000.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Will we see this game return next season?

There is a possibility this game could return to the EFL next season, with Burnley not getting off to the greatest of starts in the Premier League, as they sit 18th with just four points.

Rovers fans will be hoping their time will come again soon, as their rivals have overseen greater fortunes in recent years, but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side will have to build up momentum fast if they are to re-establish a top six push.