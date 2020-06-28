‘Who needs Steven Fletcher’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving 27-y/o after Bristol City display

Sheffield Wednesday fans have lauded Connor Wickham after scoring in the 2-1 win at Bristol City today.

It was the striker’s second goal in as many games since the restart, and his third in nine games for the Owls. The Palace man is enjoying life upon his loan return to Wednesday, and fans could yet be calling for a permanent move this summer.

He scored with a well timed header today, latching onto a Jacob Murphy corner and planting his head on the ball without a defender in sight.

Massimo Luongo had doubled Wednesday’s lead after half-time, with his third Championship goal of the season, with Nahki Wells scoring the consolation goal soon after.

Can you get 100% on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Barry Bannan Ben Hughes Jordan Rhodes Sam Winnall

It’s another positive result for Wednesday in the restart, after a traumatic 2020 saw them drop from 3rd-place all the way down the midst of the bottom-half.

The top-six is seemingly out of sight now, but he likes of Wickham could still propel the Owls to a commendable top-half finish this season. Here’s what fans had to say about his goal and performance today:

Wickham looks fitter now than when he first arrived, extra graft in lockdown? — Hank (@hank04324803) June 28, 2020

Super connor wickham! — luke barnett (@barneyswfc) June 28, 2020

YES!!!! 💙⚽️💙 great goal Connor Wickham! — JaynieJayne (@JaynieJayne1) June 28, 2020

Connor Wickham loves corners #swfc — Wayne Hinchliffe (@WayneHinchliffe) June 28, 2020

Sign him up — Brent Stevens (@Brent_Stevens82) June 28, 2020

Who needs Steven fletcher — sync_otter (@harrisonotter1) June 28, 2020

Fab goal 👏🏼👏🏼 — JillOvO🦉💙 (@RlJill) June 28, 2020