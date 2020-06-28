Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Who needs Steven Fletcher’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving 27-y/o after Bristol City display

Sheffield Wednesday fans have lauded Connor Wickham after scoring in the 2-1 win at Bristol City today.

It was the striker’s second goal in as many games since the restart, and his third in nine games for the Owls. The Palace man is enjoying life upon his loan return to Wednesday, and fans could yet be calling for a permanent move this summer.

He scored with a well timed header today, latching onto a Jacob Murphy corner and planting his head on the ball without a defender in sight.

Massimo Luongo had doubled Wednesday’s lead after half-time, with his third Championship goal of the season, with Nahki Wells scoring the consolation goal soon after.

It’s another positive result for Wednesday in the restart, after a traumatic 2020 saw them drop from 3rd-place all the way down the midst of the bottom-half.

The top-six is seemingly out of sight now, but he likes of Wickham could still propel the Owls to a commendable top-half finish this season. Here’s what fans had to say about his goal and performance today:


