‘Who needs Bright Osayi-Samuel?’ – Many QPR fans excited by one man’s display in Wycombe win

9 mins ago

QPR made it two wins in two with a narrow victory over Wycombe last night and the performance of winger Chris Willock has left many fans excited. 

Ilias Chair grabbed the decisive goal after 23 minutes but it was created by a moment of magic from Willock.

The winger looked to be penned in on the right flank with his back to goal and two defenders pressuring him but he spun past one and held off the other before racing into the box and firing a low ball across goal for Chair to tap in.

Willock’s quality was on show throughout the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night, as he finished with 97% pass accuracy, made two key passes, and hit the woodwork (Sofascore).

The 23-year-old was one of a string of attacking signings that the R’s made last summer – joining on a permanent deal from Benfica – and looks to be really starting to find his feet in west London, with Mark Warburton claiming after the game that there’s more to come from him.

Last night’s display seems to have caught the attention of supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement following the summer signing’s display.

Read their reaction here:


