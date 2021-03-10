‘Who needs Bright Osayi-Samuel?’ – Many QPR fans excited by one man’s display in Wycombe win

QPR made it two wins in two with a narrow victory over Wycombe last night and the performance of winger Chris Willock has left many fans excited.

Ilias Chair grabbed the decisive goal after 23 minutes but it was created by a moment of magic from Willock.

The winger looked to be penned in on the right flank with his back to goal and two defenders pressuring him but he spun past one and held off the other before racing into the box and firing a low ball across goal for Chair to tap in.

Willock’s quality was on show throughout the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night, as he finished with 97% pass accuracy, made two key passes, and hit the woodwork (Sofascore).

The 23-year-old was one of a string of attacking signings that the R’s made last summer – joining on a permanent deal from Benfica – and looks to be really starting to find his feet in west London, with Mark Warburton claiming after the game that there’s more to come from him.

Last night’s display seems to have caught the attention of supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement following the summer signing’s display.

Read their reaction here:

Willock and dickie immense again🔵⚪️ #QPR — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) March 9, 2021

Observations from tonight. Johansen is total class.

Still unsure on Field.

Willock is quality.

Chair frustrates Charlie.

Dykes not good enough.

Dickie the real deal AGAIN.#QPR — Dan Rutherford (@randomranger) March 9, 2021

Johansen and Willock were class 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Zak Green (@Zakiemakie) March 9, 2021

Who needs Bright Osayi-Samuel when you got Chris Willock #QPR pic.twitter.com/y6EPRvpun1 — QPR News (@QprNews82) March 9, 2021

Don’t care if it’s “only Wycombe” that’s a decent win tonight! Had to grind it out and saw it out really well. Unreal from willock for the goal 👏🏻👏🏻 #QPR — Kurt 🌟 (@payno268) March 9, 2021

Not a classic but a wins a win. Willock is looking like a class player. #QPR — Steve B (@Inkedupp) March 9, 2021

Willock was absolutely unbelievable today — Kevin🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@qpr_kevin) March 9, 2021