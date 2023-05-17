The 2022/23 season will be one to forget for Wigan Athletic for both on and off the field issues.

The Latics earned promotion to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign under manager Leam Richardson, and there was a sense of optimism heading into this new season.

However, that soon started to fade as Wigan’s hierarchy decided to part ways with Richardson after losing six out of seven games.

This was where Wigan’s downward spiral started to begin, as the club appointed Kolo Toure as manager, and the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender was unable to change the outcome and was also dismissed not long after getting the job.

The Latics turned to former player Shaun Maloney to be the saviour; he managed to get better performances out of the team and pick up some decent results but was unable to prevent their relegation to League One.

While off the field, Wigan have failed to pay their players five times this season, something that resulted in them receiving a points deduction that you could say cost them relegation.

While Wigan prepare for life back in League One this summer, we have looked at who the club’s highest earner is at this current time.

Who is Wigan Athletic’s highest earner?

According to Capology, Wigan’s highest earner this season is on loan striker Ashley Fletcher, who is said to earn £11,923 per week and £620,000 a year.

This isn’t surprising considering Fletcher is on loan at the DW Stadium from fellow Championship side Watford.

The 27-year-old joined the Latics in the summer transfer window, and during his time at the club, he made 28 appearances in all competitions and managed just two goals.

His time at Wigan was mixed, as he never found consistent form and was forever in and out of the starting XI under the various managers.

While Fletcher is the club’s highest earner at the club, he is expected to depart Wigan this summer and therefore, that will mean Charlie Wyke will become the club’s highest earner according to Capology.

The forward, who managed to make a remarkable recovery and play a part in Wigan’s campaign in the Championship despite suffering a heart attack not so long ago, earns £11,154 per week, which adds up to £580,000 per year.

Wyke featured 18 times for the Latics this season and like Fletcher didn’t really have a big contribution in front of goal. The forward only managed two goals in a season that the Latics generally struggled for goals.

Who is Ashley Fletcher?

The forward originally came through the ranks of Wigan’s rivals, Bolton Wanderers, but he made the move to Manchester United and spent four years in the club’s academy.

His contract at Old Trafford expired in 2016, and he made a move to West Ham United, but that move never got going, and a year later he made the switch to Middlesbrough. He spent three years at Riverside Stadium, and during that time he scored 28 goals in 109 appearances, his best return in appearances and goals throughout his career.

In 2021, Fletcher left Boro and made another free transfer move, this time to Watford, but his time at Vicarage Road hasn’t gone well, with loan spells at New York RB and Wigan coming during his time at the club.

The 27-year-old still has a contract at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2026, but with the club bringing in a new manager this summer, it is unclear what the future holds for the forward and whether a return to Wigan is a possibility.