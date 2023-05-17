The 2022/23 season has concluded in disappointing fashion for Watford, who could only manage 11th in the Championship table and failed to gain promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

With Chris Wilder's short-term contract ending at Vicarage Road, and Valerien Ismael appointed as his permanent successor, Watford are once again heading in a new direction under Gino Pozzo's regime.

The experienced 55-year-old head coach was the third man to take the reins of the first team squad during the season, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having also done so.

Wilder was appointed manager in March, but lasted for only nine weeks, exiting the club following the end of the Championship campaign.

They finished the season by beating Stoke 2-0, and have since appointed former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael as his successor.

He will be looking to improve his squad this summer and work has already begun.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, we looked at who the Hornet's highest-paid player is.

Who is Watford's highest earner?

According to Capology, Watford's highest-paid player is Ismaila Sarr, earning around £63,077 per week, which translates as around £3,280,000 per year.

Not only does it make him the highest-paid player at the club, but also the highest earner in the Championship, and is considerably higher than any other player in the division.

It is perhaps no great surprise that a player of his quality is among the higher earners in the league, especially considering Watford paid a reported fee of close to £40 million (The Sun) to sign him.

Sarr is entering the final year of his deal, and it is highly unlikely Watford will be able to renegotiate terms for the 25-year-old and extend his deal beyond 2024.

In 131 games in all competitions for the club, the Senegalese international has scored 34 goals and assisted a further 24. His Championship record is 23 goals and 16 assists in 78 games, which means he contributes to a goal every two games on average.

During his time with the club, he has been a mainstay in the side but could be headed for pastures new, given his contract situation with the Hornets.

Who is Watford's second-highest earner behind Sarr?

Tom Cleverley is the second highest-paid player after Sarr at Watford, and the second-highest in the Championship overall, too.

He is reportedly earning around £50k per week, and £2.6million gross every year. The injury-prone midfielder is likely to be another who departs this summer as he enters the final month of his contract and is costing them a sizeable amount of their overall wage bill.

The 33-year-old has managed just four appearances for the club this season.