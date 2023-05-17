Viktor Gyokeres will no doubt be high on the list of players to target this summer for several clubs, with another outstanding campaign for Coventry City in the bank.

The Swedish international striker has been in scintillating form once again, eclipsing his brilliant 2021/22 Championship campaign with an even better 22/23.

He's scored 21 league goals this season, laying up a further ten assists for his teammates, playing a significant role in Coventry's push for the top six.

Speculation has surrounded the future of Gyokeres for a while now, but with the former Brightom attacker coming into the final year of his contract, there will be a queue of clubs lining up at the door for his signature.

In fact, Leeds United and West Ham United have already been linked with a move for the versatile forward, so we've decided to look deeper into the player.

Who is Viktor Gyokeres?

Gyokeres came through the ranks at IF Brommapojkarna in his native Sweden where he was a prolific scorer in the second and third tier of Swedish football.

He netted 20 goals in 56 games by the time he turned 20 and earned a move to Brighton where he could continue his development.

The young forward had several loan spells out, one with St Pauli in the 2019/20 season which ended with seven goals in 28 games in 2. Bundesliga.

This was followed by an underwhelming loan spell at Swansea in the following season. This was cut short in January, with Gyokeres moving to Coventry initially on loan before signing permanently that summer.

How did Viktor Gyokeres perform in the 2022/23 season for Coventry City?

Gyokeres had an outstanding campaign once again for the Sky Blues.

In what was a tumultuous season for Mark Robins' injury hampered side, Gyokeres stepped up with maturity and became one of the Championship's best performers this season.

The 24-year-old scored 21 and assisted ten, finishing second in the division when it comes to goal contributions. His unselfish play, mixed with his ability to drive at opposition defenders has been a key attribute and Coventry have certainly played to his strengths.

You would have be forgiven for doubting Gyokeres' ability to replicate his fantastic first campaign, but he has obliterated his own standards.

He has demonstrated that he is more than capable of being a starring player in the Championship and will almost certainly be subject of intense interest this summer, whether Coventry win promotion or not.