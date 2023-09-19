Highlights Reading's challenging start to the season has been offset by the emergence of talented young players, including 18-year-old centre-back Tyler Bindon.

Arsenal scouts will be watching Bindon closely in Reading's EFL Trophy group game against Exeter City, as the Gunners are interested in the young defender.

Bindon has impressed since joining Reading in August, contributing to the team's wins and displaying qualities of a promising modern central defender.

It's been a testing start to the season for Reading and Ruben Selles due to ongoing off-field issues and some inconsistent results but the emergence of a number of talented young players has been the enduring positive.

Out of necessity as much as anything else, Selles, who was appointed in the summer ahead of the Royals return to League One, has put his faith in a number of academy players in the early weeks of the season and for the most part, has seen his faith repaid.

18-year-old centre-back Tyler Bindon has been one of the Reading youngsters that has caught the eye and his exploits have turned heads outside the Berkshire club and their fanbase.

Tyler Bindon transfer latest

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are set to send scouts to St James Park this evening for Reading's EFL Trophy group game against League One rivals Exeter City as they act on their interest in Bindon and teammate Caylan Vickers.

The report claims that the Gunners scouts have been briefed to pay close attention to how the duo get on against Exeter this evening after both have made the most of the opportunities given to them this term.

The way Bindon has adapted to senior football under Selles is said to have attracted attention from elsewhere and Arsenal are understood to be keeping tabs on him.

Who is Tyler Bindon?

The teenager has not been at the Select Car Leasing Stadium long, having only joined the club in August after impressing during a lengthy trial spell with the EFL club.

Bindon came through the academy of MLS side LA FC but first linked up with the Royals in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and then took part in pre-season as part of Selles' squad.

The defender featured four times in pre-season and has featured four times for the first team since the season began - making his debut in the 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Millwall at The Den before helping the Royals beat Cheltenham Town, Stevenage, and, most recently, Bolton Wanderers.

Reading are yet to lose a game that the centre-back has featured in and have conceded just once with him on the field, which speaks to the impressive start he has made to life in blue and white.

His calmness, composure, and ability to read the game, combined with great mobility and confidence in possession mean that he seems to have many of the characteristics you would look for in a up-and-coming modern central defender.

Though both his parents represented New Zealand in their respective sports - football and volleyball - Bindon has featured for the United States U19s and has two caps to his name after making his debut for the age-group side last March.

When is Tyler Bindon out of contract at Reading?

Bindon signed a two-year deal when he joined Reading in the summer, which means his current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Under usual circumstances, the Royals may well look to secure his feature by offering him improved terms and an extension but given the financial issues at the club due to the ongoing ownership issues, that may not be possible.

It appears that Arsenal's interest is not the first that Reading have had to deal with as head of football operations Mark Bowen revealed in August that they'd beaten off competition from elsewhere for Bindon's signature.

He said: “Tyler is a bright lad both on and off the football pitch who has the work ethic and determination for a successful career in the sport.

“It was clear very early on that we wanted to bring him in, but we have all had to be very patient to get this deal done. So we are extremely happy to have fended off serious interest from high-profile clubs, finalised the deal, and see him join us – and we look forward to seeing him develop and learn at this club.”