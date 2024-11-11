Sheffield United have recently been linked with a move for Kenyan international midfielder Timothy Ouma from Swedish side IF Elfsborg.

Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon that the Blades were lining up a £5million January move for the 20-year-old midfielder, a move which is more likely to be completed should the club cash in on Gus Hamer.

The Blades are in the process of being taken over by prospective new owner Steve Rosen, and while the takeover has not been completed yet, it is hoped that it will be completed prior to the January transfer window, allowing Chris Wilder to make signings as they target a return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United aren't alone in their interest in Ouma, with Premier League clubs reportedly keen too, so we took a look at the 20-year-old's career to date.

Timothy Ouma's career path

Born in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Ouma began his career in his homeland before earning a move to Sweden with IF Elfsborg in the summer of 2022.

The attacking midfielder began his senior career with the Nairobi City Stars in the Kenyan Premier League, making his debut in November 2020 as a 16-year-old, perhaps showing just how highly-rated he is in his homeland, and he became a regular feature for the rest of the season.

The 2021/22 campaign saw him become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Nairobi City Stars, and IF Elfsborg pounced to sign him the following summer, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the Allsvenskan side.

He made just one appearance during the 2022 Allsvenskan, but he's developed into an important player in recent seasons, and he's impressed both on the domestic scene and in European competitions this season.

Timothy Ouma's 2024 Allsvenskan campaign - Fotmob Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 77.9% Long ball accuracy 62.9% Chances created 18 Dribble success 60.6% Tackles won 66.7% Duels won 51.6% Interceptions 34

He's started all of IF Elfsborg's Europa League games this season, with a goal and assist in a 3-2 defeat to AZ Alkmaar being the personal highlight, and it certainly helped to put him in the shop window.

Ouma, who has 11 caps for Kenya in total after making his debut in 2021, is versatile, and can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and as a winger, so it's easy to see why he's attracting interest from English clubs.

However, with reported interest from Luton Town and Premier League side Brentford, Sheffield United face stiff competition for Ouma, and his age coupled with his ability, means that he looks as if he could be someone worth a lot of money in the years to come.

Timothy Ouma looks like a good signing for Sheffield United

While £5million for a 20-year-old who has spent his career to date playing in the Kenyan and Swedish leagues may seem a bit steep, it's a deal which could potentially see the Blades make money in the years to come.

You only have to look at Brighton's recruitment model in recent seasons, which has seen them sign unheralded youngsters from abroad for nominal fees, only for them to develop into top players and then be sold for big money.

Ouma looks to fit that mould, and with experience of playing in the Europa League and on the international stage, he should have no trouble with adapting to Championship football.

The Kenyan international has a high ceiling, and Wilder and the Sheffield United hierarchy will know that if he impresses at Bramall Lane there's a chance they could sell him for big money in the future.

A deal for Ouma looks a shrewd one, and a January deal for the midfielder could have both short-term and long-term benefits as he could help them reach the Premier League this season before being sold in the years to come for big money should he continue his upward trajectory.