Bristol Rovers are reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in 28-year-old Barrow AFC defender Theo Vassell.

Entering the latter six months of his initial one-year, Football Insider has reported that the Gas, along with fellow relegation candidates Shrewsbury Town and SPL side St. Mirren, are vying for the Staffordshire-born centre-half's signature this January.

With notable stints at Salford City, Wrexham, and Gateshead, Vassell is yet to play higher than fourth-tier football and finds himself at a club who, despite a strong start, are languishing in mid-table at the foot of the EFL.

So, with an underwhelming career at a glance, what has led to the former Stoke City academy man gathering attention from above, and could he be a good fit for a Bristol Rovers team flirting with the drop?

Theo Vassell, an aerial powerhouse with a goalscoring knack

Standing at 6ft 2", with an impressive leap to match, Vassell is an aerial powerhouse in either penalty area.

Remarkably, despite being well into the second half of the season, he remains Barrow's joint-top-scorer, with an impressive five in all competitions.

Having already equaled his scoring tally for Salford in over 80 games fewer, Bluebirds manager Steve Clemence has clearly discovered the formula to Vassell's prolific goalscoring form.

Four of his five strikes have come from left-footed, in-swinging corners from the right, including a debut winner against Crewe, successive headers against Grimsby and Newport, and a volley against Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy.

From a defensive point of view, while he cannot be credited entirely, it appears Vassell is having a positive impact on Barrow's set-piece concession, as the Cumbrian side have let in just five goals from dead-ball situations so far this term, the second-least in the entire division.

While he obviously will not be signed on the basis of his attacking talent, his consistency as a dominant aerial force in both penalty areas could be an incredibly helpful byproduct as the Pirates stave off relegation, as they are one of the most inefficient sides in the league for both attacking and defending set-pieces.

League One - Worst set-piece performance 2024/25 (as per WhoScored) Team Set-piece goals for Set-piece goals against Difference 19 Cambridge 8 10 -2 20 Shrewsbury 8 10 -2 21 Peterborough 6 14 -8 22 Bristol Rovers 2 13 -11 23 Crawley 2 13 -11 24 Burton 1 13 -12

As can be seen in the table above, while fortunes regarding set-piece proficiency near-mirror the bottom of the regular League One table, Bristol Rovers are significantly behind rivals Shrewsbury and Cambridge, two teams they must perform better than if they wish to remain out of the drop zone.

Improving in these areas at this stage in the season could control the fine margins that will inevitably dictate the Gas' fate. If the club can begin to show consistently positive results in these areas, it should easily set them aside from their nearest rivals come May.

Theo Vassell does not statistically standout compared to Rovers' current crop

While the aforementioned aerial attribute is an inarguable bonus, it is believed that, with glaring problems in progressive passing from the back, and Calderon's preffered posession-based philosophy, the priority in defensive recruitment is a competent ball-playing centre-half, which is not necessarily Vassell's strong suit.

Compared to the most-commonly seen pairing of Connor Taylor and James Wilson, the Barrow man struggles to stand out as an obvious improvement to either.

Connor Taylor, James Wilson & Theo Vassell - Selected per 90 stats (as per WhoScored) Taylor Wilson Vassell Passes 28 36 31 Pass completion 75.70% 68.40% 71.40% Long balls 1.6 2.4 2 Unsuccessful touches 0.8 0.5 0.6 Interceptions 1.2 2.3 1.1 Clearances 6.4 6.7 5.9

The above table suggests that while an imposing and eye-catching figure on the pitch, his technical ability is no improvement on the club's current options, especially when you consider he is playing a tier lower.

In a position that is somewhat light in backups, Vassell could be a welcome addition to the squad, and entirely capable of forging his way into a starting berth.

However, if he does make his way to the quarters, he cannot be expected as the answer to Rovers' nervousness in deep possession, as that simply isn't his game.

Watching developments closely, we will see what comes of Vassell's Bristol Rovers connections, but if it does come to fruition, corner balls at the Mem may just be celebrated that little bit louder.