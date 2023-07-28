Excitement is building for the opening games in the Championship, as speculation and rumours over the future of players coming to and from the second tier continues to increase.

Pre-season is well underway for all EFL sides, with many managers now looking to form their squads ahead of the opening weekend of the season which begins in less than a week's time on August 4th.

There are seven managers starting new roles at Championship clubs, and others who are about to embark on their first seasons as coaches in the second tier, particularly those who have been promoted from League One.

It has already been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and the Championship is expected to be more competitive than ever, in part due to the size of the clubs coming down from the Premier League.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players that are already the subject of much speculation and not likely to be playing Championship football next season.

However, due to the assistance of parachute payments among other player sales, some of those star individuals will remain, and they are likely to make up the highest earners in the Championship in 2023/24.

Is Jamie Vardy the highest paid player in the Championship?

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the highest paid players in the Championship for the coming season.

According to figures taken from Capology, the Championship's highest earner is former England international forward Jamie Vardy.

The striker reportedly earns whopping £140,000 per week, which is estimated to be more than £40,000 more than the next highest wage in the division.

The former Premier League title winner is a legend for the Foxes, having scored 170 goals in 427 games for the club since arriving from Fleetwood Town in 2012 for a reported fee of £1 million, a non-League record, which could potentially be worth up to £1.7 million with add-ons.

Vardy is into the final year of his contract. The 36-year-old has been with Leicester for over 11 years and won the Premier League golden boot as recently as 2020.

It is possible that his contract situation will attract suitors before the end of the transfer window, although his high wage at his age may deter some teams from signing him,

Vardy's last contract with Leicester was signed last summer, tying him down to a £140,000 per week wage until 2024.

Who are the other highest earners in the Championship?

The three relegated sides have parachute payments, more saleable assets, and the expectation is that they will compete at the top end of the division and retain key players, so it is no surprise that they make up the top 10 earners in the division.

Behind Vardy, the nine players who make up the top 10 for weekly wage include: James Ward-Prowse (£100,000), Jack Harrison (£90,000), Ricardo Pereira (£80,000), Kelechi Iheanacho (£80,000), Boubakary Soumare (£80,000), Wilfried Ndidi (£75,000), Dennis Praet (£75,000), Patson Daka (£75,000), and Patrick Bamford (£70,000). All of whom earn in excess of £70,000 per week according to Capology's estimates.

The highest paid player who doesn't play for a relegated side is reported to be Ben Gibson of Norwich City, who earns around £40,000 per week with the Canaries, which is still a fairly sizeable wage at second tier level.