Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Fulham are all interested in signing £4 million-rated centre-back Terry Yegbe, we take a look at the defender's career so far and analyse why he would be a good fit for English football.

The Ghanaian defender has made 22 appearances in the Allsvenskan this season, impressing consistently for Elfsborg.

The Swedish top flight has produced some incredible talent over the years, most notably Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Malmo, and, more recently, Spurs player Lucas Bergvall, who came through the ranks at Brommapojkarna.

With Yegbe being touted as a hot prospect, he may be another gem produced by Sweden's top tier.

Terry Yegbe emerged as a talent in Ghana, but moved to Finland

Terry Yegbe started his career at Ghanaian club WAFA, a side based near the town of Sogakope. After establishing himself in the country's Premier League, it was not long before he was identified by Finnish side SJK, who loaned the player to their second team and subsequently their firsts.

Eight appearances in 2023 were enough for SJK to bank on Yegbe, who moved to Finland permanently and established himself as an integral part of the team's defence.

He went from strength to strength at the Finnish side, and before long Swedish team Elfsborg signed Yegbe for a deal believed to be in the region of €600k.

The Ghanaian has experienced a continued upwards trajectory in his career, which has seen him move from an unknown African side to the former Swedish champions.

A continuation of this trend could see him on his way to England in the coming weeks, as reported by FotbollDirekt.

Terry Yegbe's season at Elfsborg has been mightily impressive

Irrespective of his spectacular rise through world football in recent year's, it has been Yegbe's current season at Elfsborg that has outlined him as a potential target for multiple English clubs.

Swedish media have described the player as a "sensation", and the statistics back up their claims.

Terry Yegbe Allsvenskan stats 24/25 - as per FotMob Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 1 Successful Tackles % 87.5% Successful Aerial Duel % 62.7% Recoveries/90 4.87

Yegbe has a clear impact all over the pitch. Not only does he make an incredible number of recoveries per game and win almost all of his tackles, but he has also chipped in with four goal contributions. In 22 matches the centre-back has had 18 shots, nearly one per game, which demonstrates his threat at both ends of the pitch.

Yegbe would fit in well at all three clubs

As an out-and-out defender, it can be argued that Yegbe would be well-placed to make an impact at all three clubs who find themselves interested in his services.

With Crystal Palace struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, another centre-back may be needed to shore up their defence as they find themselves buried in the relegation zone, currently unable to fill the void left by Joachim Andersen's departure.

Conversely at Fulham, the club are making a push towards the European places, and an injury to Andersen or Calvin Bassey could be fatal to their hopes. Another defender would certainly steady the ship.

Sheffield United, it could be argued, would in fact be the best place for Yegbe.

Chris Wilder's side have surged into the automatic promotion spots, having conceded only seven goals in 15 games.

The addition of Yegbe could bolster their defence and hand Wilder a defence that is jam-packed with quality and depth.

It is also uncertain whether Yegbe would be able to handle the step up to the Premier League directly, so the Championship may be where he is more suited while continuing his development.