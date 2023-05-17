They may have ended the 2022-23 Championship season in sparkling form, but it was too little too late in terms of Swansea City's push for the play-offs.

In and around the top six before football paused for the FIFA World Cup in late 2022, the Swans went on a wretched run of league form and won just three matches out of 21 between the end of October and mid-March.

Sitting in 17th position with 10 matches to play, Russell Martin's side then went on a remarkable run by winning eight of their last 10 league fixtures, picking up 26 points from a possible 30 to end the campaign in 10th and provide some major optimism going into the summer and the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Martin hasn't been working with a squad that has been expensively assembled either, with key players such as Joel Piroe and Matt Grimes coming in for low seven-figure fees when they arrived at the club and academy graduates such as Ben Cabango featuring.

Despite having some Premier League wages on the books for a couple of years, the Swans have got their house in order and have got the wage bill down in recent times, with legacy earners such as Andre Ayew long-gone.

Who is Swansea City's highest earner?

According to Capology, the highest paid player at the Swans is midfield maestro Olivier Ntcham, who allegedly is paid £27,115 per week by the South Wales club.

Ntcham arrived at Swansea in September 2021, some months after his contract with Scottish giants Celtic had expired, and in his two years with the club perhaps he would have been expected to have made more of an impact in terms of goals.

The Frenchman scored just four times from 38 appearances in his debut season, but he managed to improve on that tally in 2022-23 by scoring eight times in 44 outings.

Ntcham wasn't always a starter under Russell Martin this past season, but going into the final year of his contract he will be looking to be starting week in, week out at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Aside from Ntcham, other top earners include Joe Allen, who returned to his boyhood club last summer from Stoke City and is reportedly on £22,500 per week.

He still has another year left to run on his contract, unlike apparent £20,000 a week earner Kyle Naughton, whose deal comes to an end this summer and there's no news on whether his stay will be extended after eight years with the club.