Highlights Stoke City's sacking of technical director Ricky Martin raises concerns about recruitment issues.

Webber, with a solid CV, emerges as potential successor, post-Alex Neil era.

Origins from Wrexham, smart signings with Huddersfield and Norwich highlight Webber's expertise.

Stoke City have had another disastrous season as they battle to stay in the Championship under the guidance of Steven Schumacher.

Stoke City’s recruitment issues

However, once again, the problems with the Potters run deeper than just who is in the dugout, as the club made the decision to sack technical director Ricky Martin last month following the poor recruitment in recent windows.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan Daniel Iversen Leicester City Loan Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Scott Morris Christchurch United Permanent Million Manhoef Vitesse Arnhem Permanent Niall Ennis Blackburn Rovers Permanent

There was a massive turnover of players at the Bet365 Stadium in the summer, and there was hope that Alex Neil could build a team capable of pushing for the play-offs.

As we know, that didn’t work, and whilst the Scotsman paid the price by losing his job, Martin’s involvement also saw him dismissed.

Stuart Webber emerges as Stoke City target

Now, attention has turned to his successor ahead of the summer window, and reports have claimed that Webber is a target, and he has held talks with the Staffordshire outfit already.

Of course, there’s no major rush to get a technical director right now, as no transfers can take place, and any long-term strategy is going to be influenced by what division the club is in.

Nevertheless, they will want things in place as soon as possible, and Webber is someone on their radar.

Stuart Webber’s career so far

It’s easy to see why Stoke are considering a move for Webber, and it’s fair to say he would be a coup for Potters as he has a good CV in the game.

The 39-year-old’s first role came with Wrexham, where he spent seven years, and he progressed through the ranks to become the head of youth.

After that, Webber had three years in a recruitment role at Liverpool, before a year at QPR where he took up a head scouting position.

The Welshman would then occupy another senior scouting role at Wolves, and he was then handed increased responsibility at Huddersfield as he became the director of football.

Webber had two years with the Terriers from 2015, and his smart signings played a key role in their unlikely promotion under David Wagner to the Premier League in 2017, and his work in Yorkshire had done enough to convince Norwich to move for him.

During his time at Carrow Road, Webber would enhance his reputation, at least in the first few years, as he once again helped build a talented team that would win promotion under Daniel Farke.

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were the two standout signings in this period, as both made a huge impact at the club, with the Argentinian attacking midfielder eventually leaving for Aston Villa in a deal that made the Canaries a substantial profit. Meanwhile, Pukki left last year as a club legend.

In total, Norwich won two promotions, but they were also relegated twice from the Premier League with Webber as sporting director.

And, the manner of the second relegation in particular brought fierce criticism from some of the fans, who were unhappy with how the limited funds were spent, as many new signings didn’t work out.

Webber announced he would be leaving Norwich in June last year, and he was eventually replaced in November by Ben Knapper.

Despite the ending at Carrow Road, Webber still has a positive reputation in the game, and he had been linked with a similar role at Leeds.

Webber remains without a club as it stands, but his 12-month notice period ends next month.