It would be fair to say that Stoke City's 2022/23 campaign was yet another disappointing one.

Finishing the campaign without a win in their final seven matches, the Potters slumped to a 16th place finish in the division.

That marked a two-place drop from the 2021/22 season, when Stoke finished 14th and would have hoped to kick on.

The truth is, though, that since their relegation from the Premier League, they have been stuck between 14th and 16th in the division, finishing there in each of the last five Championship campaigns.

There is no doubt there is potential for better, and with the club getting off some 'big' contracts this summer, perhaps Alex Neil can finally get the Potters back into the top half and pushing for a play-off spot.

With the season over for now, though, we thought we'd take a look at the club's current salaries, and determine who is the biggest earner at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Who is Stoke City's biggest earner?

Using data from Capology, we can get a good estimate of this, with lots of their data also verified by their sources.

As per their data, the biggest earner at Stoke City during the 2022/23 season was actually a loanee - Axel Tuanzebe.

On loan from Manchester United, Tuanzebe is said to earn a gross salary of £2,600,000 per year.

That equates to £50,000 per week, before taxes.

Of course, with Tuanzebe being a loan player, it's not clear how much of this wage was paid by Stoke and how much was paid by his parent club.

Interestingly, three of the club's top four earners were loanees this past season.

Indeed, Ki-Jana Hoever earned £2,100,000 per year gross, with Dujon Sterling earning £1,040,000 gross, too.

Those figures equate to £40,385 and £20,000 respectively.

In terms of permanent players, though, Sam Clucas is the highest earner at Stoke City, and the third highest earner overall at the Bet 365 Stadium this past season.

The 32-year-old is one of those set to leave the club come the end of June, and given he has played just 12 Championship games this season, and the salary he is on, Stoke will be relieved to see him move on so they can invest those funds elsewhere.

As per Capology, Clucas earned £1,820,000 gross during the 2022/23 campaign.

That means the midfielder netted, in terms of gross salary, £35,000 per week.