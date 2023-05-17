It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Southampton as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

The Saints' fate was confirmed after a lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Fulham at St Mary's on Saturday, with goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic condemning them to the Championship.

Ruben Selles became the club's third manager of the season when he replaced Nathan Jones in February after a spell as interim, but the Spaniard has won just one game since his permanent appointment.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was the first managerial casualty of the season when he was sacked in November before the disastrous reign of Jones, who was dismissed after just over three months in charge.

Selles is expected to leave in the summer, with Swansea City head coach Russell Martin and Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher on the club's shortlist, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Football Insider claim that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and are also keen on captain James Ward-Prowse, with a "fire sale" expected at the club following relegation.

Ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer, we looked at who the club's highest paid player is.

Who is Southampton's highest earner?

It is perhaps no surprise that midfielder Ward-Prowse is currently the Saints' highest paid player, earning £100,000 a week and £5,200,000 a year, as per Capology.

Ward-Prowse came through the club's academy, making his debut aged 16 in 2011 and he has gone on to establish himself as their talisman and most influential player.

While many of his team-mates have struggled this campaign, Ward-Prowse has maintained his high standards on an individual level, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Ward-Prowse has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League's best free-kick takers, holding the Saints' record for top flight free-kick goals.

His performances have earned him international recognition and he was called up to the England squad for the first time in March 2017, scoring two goals in 11 appearances for his country so far.

He spoke out after the club's relegation on Saturday, claiming that standards had fallen at St Mary's this season.

"From the first day of pre-season until right now you can tell the standards at the club have slipped," Ward-Prowse told the BBC.

"We need to go away individually and as a club and assess if we've done everything we possibly could. I don't think we have and that is a shame."

Ward-Prowse is unlikely to remain at the club in the Championship and there will be no shortage of suitors for his signature, with West Ham United and Aston Villa also linked along with Spurs, but the Daily Mail claim that he does not have a relegation clause in his contract.

He was non-committal about his future when asked following their relegation and it seems inevitable he will depart over the coming months, particularly with the club likely to need to reduce their wage bill and use the profit to invest in other areas of the squad.