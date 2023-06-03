Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship after a dreadful 2022/23 season in the Premier League.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the Premier League came to an end as their dire form throughout the campaign made them look destined for a drop in divisions.

It is now a big summer ahead for the club, as they are closing in on a new manager and there will be a hefty turnover of players this summer.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is on the verge of being named the new Southampton manager as he has reportedly agreed to take over.

Can Southampton win the Championship title?

Southampton will be many people’s favourites for the Championship title next season, and you can’t really disagree.

However, football isn’t as easy as that, and a lot of what Southampton can achieve next season will depend on how this summer goes for the club.

You have to remember that Martin has only had one job in the Championship, and that is at Swansea, so if this deal were to go through, this would be the first time a weight of expectation would be on the 37-year-old in terms of what he has to deliver.

There is no doubt that if Southampton manage to keep a core group of the players they have on the books, then they should be near the top end of the Championship.

However, the division is strong, and as shown this season, not every team that comes down automatically goes back to the top of the Championship and gets promoted. Southampton should be there or about to be there come the end of the season, but there are no guarantees, especially if they lose many key players.

Who is Southampton’s highest earner?

As with any team that comes down from the Premier League, they are going to have a lot of big-money players.

Some clubs may continue playing the players at this amount, some may introduce relegation clauses, while some will just have to let the players go as they are on too much money. We have to wait and see what approach Southampton will take this summer.

According to Capology, Southampton’s highest earner at the football club is midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who is on £100,000 a week which adds to £5,200,000 a year.

There is a lot of scrutiny around the future of Ward-Prowse, with it expected that the midfielder will depart the club in this transfer window as Premier League teams circle, and he still has ambitions of playing for England.

The 28-year-old is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026, but considering they are in the Championship he is probably expected to leave fairly soon.

Ward-Prowse is then followed by Mislav Orsic, who is on £80,000 a week and then it is Theo Walcott and Joe Aribo, who are on £75,000 and £70,000 a week respectively.

The Saints have players on very big wages, and it is likely they are going to have to move some of these players on as they adjust to the new budget in the Championship.