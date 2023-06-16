Blackburn Rovers made their second signing of the summer yesterday as they completed a move for Sondre Tronstad.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Tronstad has signed a three-year deal with Rovers which will keep him at Ewood Park until 2026.

Tronstad will officially become a Blackburn player at the start of July following the expiry of his contract at Vitesse Arnhem.

The 27-year-old follows in the footsteps of Niall Ennis, who completed a switch to Blackburn last month after a successful stint with Plymouth Argyle.

Blackburn will be hoping to launch another push for a top-six finish later this year with these two players in their side.

Here, we have decided to take a closer look at Tronstad's career to date.

Who is Blackburn Rovers' new signing Sondre Tronstad?

Tronstad began his professional career in 2012 with Norwegian outfit IK Start.

In January 2014, the midfielder sealed a move to Huddersfield Town.

Unfortunately for Tronstad, he was unable to force his way into contention for a place in Huddersfield's side as he failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

Tronstad moved back to Norway in 2016 as he joined FK Haugesund.

During this particular spell, the midfielder made 137 appearances for the Scandinavian outfit in all competitions.

As well as scoring five goals, Tronstad also chipped in with 12 assists for his team-mates.

Vitesse opted to sign the former Huddersfield man in 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of €600k (£513k).

In his three-year stint with the Dutch outfit, Tronstad featured on 114 occasions for the club.

The midfielder managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions over this particular time period.

Vitesse opted to utilise Tronstad in 28 of their Eredivisie fixtures last season.

Tronstad featured as a defensive midfielder, as well as in a more advanced role.

As well as recording a pass success rate of 85.4% at this level, the midfielder made 1.9 tackles per game and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.56.

Has Sondre Tronstad featured at international level for his country?

Tronstad was handed his international debut by Norway in 2020.

The midfielder started for his country in their Nations League clash with Austria.

This game ended in a 1-1 draw as Ghayas Zahid's effort for Norway was cancelled out by a strike from Adrian Grbic.

Norway have yet to hand Tronstad his second cap, and thus he will be hoping to get back into contention for a place in the squad by delivering some eye-catching displays for Blackburn.