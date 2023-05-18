Sheffield United achieved promotion to the Premier League following a successful season under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades are planning for life back in the top flight after two years in the second tier of English football.

United secured second in the table in comfortable fashion, finishing 10 points clear of third place Luton Town.

Who is Sheffield United’s highest earner?

According to figures taken from Capology, the club’s highest earner is Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark.

The defender reportedly earns £35,000 a week, albeit it is unclear just how much of that United has been paying during his loan spell with the club.

Clark signed from the Magpies last summer in a season-long loan deal that is set to expire in the coming weeks.

The Irishman has featured just 10 times for the team in the Championship this campaign, making it unclear whether he will remain with the club beyond this temporary spell at Bramall Lane.

In terms of permanent players still at the club, the highest earner is midfielder Sander Berge.

It is claimed that the Norway international earns £32,692 a week, which equates to £1.7 million per year.

How big is Sheffield United’s wage bill?

United spend £16.3 million per year on wages, which averages to £604,474 per year per player.

The average weekly salary of a United first team member is £11,625 per week, with the Blades spending £313,862 per week on wages.

Other high earners in the squad include the likes of Rhian Brewster, Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Oliver McBurnie.

Berge’s contract is set to expire in 2024, while Brewster’s is up in 2025 and Ahemedhodzic’s deal runs until 2026.

How is Sheffield United’s wage bill likely to change this summer?

United are reportedly targeting loan deals this summer as they look to avoid spending too heavily.

Despite gaining Premier League promotion, the club is still struggling financially amid reports that United has been put up for sale by the owner Prince Abdullah.

That means it is unlikely there will be many new high earners coming into Bramall Lane in the coming months, giving Heckingbottom a difficult challenge in building a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Berge will not be United’s highest earner for very long unless he signs a contract extension, as he will be a free agent in 12 months if no new deal is agreed with the Blades.

Clark's exit could come even sooner with uncertainty over whether the Yorkshire club will move for him permanently.