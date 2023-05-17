Rotherham United will look back on this Championship season with great fondness.

The Millers went into the game as one of the favourites to go back to League One come the end of the campaign, as they are every season in the Championship.

However, the Yorkshire outfit made a great start to life in England’s second tier and were in the top half of the table after 10 games in the league.

That momentum took a blow as manager Paul Warne departed the club to take charge of Derby County in League One. This meant the Millers were without a manager and they turned to Matt Taylor of Exeter City to fill the big shoes of Warne.

This was Taylor’s first job in the Championship, and he had been doing a great job at the Grecians, as he had just gotten the club promoted to League One.

Taylor took the job in October, and while there were some tricky moments throughout the campaign, the Rotherham boss managed to keep the club above the dotted line and remain in the Championship for another season.

The club will be hoping to improve on this season, and in doing that, they will be keen on adding more players to their squad as well as keeping the core of the players already in the building. As we wait to see how it develops, we have looked at who the highest earner is at the club at this time.

Who is Rotherham United’s highest earner?

According to Capology, defenders Sean Morrison and Grant Hall are the club’s highest earners at this current time. Both players are on a weekly wage of £10,000, which adds to £520,000 per year.

Morrison joined the Millers in the January transfer window on a free transfer after he was released by Cardiff City in the summer.

The defender was with the Bluebirds for eight years and made 295 appearances for the club, playing a part in the club reaching the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

The 32-year-old was captain at Cardiff, but after injury issues and falling out of favour under different managers, the club decided to let him go. Still without a club in January, Rotherham decided to bring in the experienced defender to help in their bid to survive relegation.

Morrison played the first two games he was available for, 80 minutes in the 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers and 90 minutes in the draw with Watford. However, is game time was ended as he suffered a thigh injury that ruled him out for the season. Morrison’s deal at the New York Stadium runs out this summer, and it is unknown if the club will be giving him a new deal.

While other defender Grant Hall, he joined Rotherham on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window and during his time at the club he made 20 league appearances.

The 31-year-old failed to appear in any of the last 13 games of the season and with his loan expiring at the end of this month, he will return to his parent club, with the Millers unlikely in wanting to keep the defender on a permanent basis.