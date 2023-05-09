Charlton Athletic are at the centre of a takeover saga in League One.

The Addicks confirmed a 10th place finish in the third tier on Sunday afternoon with a 2-2 draw against Cheltenham Town.

With attention now turning to the summer and the upcoming transfer window, Dean Holden will be looking at ways to improve his first team squad.

However, behind the scenes at the Valley may prove a stumbling block at the moment due to a takeover process that could put him in limbo until it is completed.

What is the takeover situation at Charlton?

According to The Athletic, an Armenian tycoon by the name of Roman Gevorkyan is looking to purchase the club.

It was initially believed that a consortium led by former Sunderland owner Charlie Methven was leading the race to take over the Addicks.

A deal had been agreed in December but talks broke down in February following a change of heart by current owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Another deal had also been agreed with a group led by Marc Spiegel, who have struggled to find the funding needed to complete the deal.

Robert Platek is also behind another potential bid for the club, as well as Gevokyan.

Who is Roman Gevokyan?

The Armenian is the man behind the Noah Football Group, which also already has a number of clubs in its stable.

He is hopeful of making Charlton the flagship operation under the group, which also comprises clubs in Armenia, Hungary, France and Italy.

He is the owner of Paris FC and Siena, who finished ninth and ninth in their respective divisions this season.

Gevokyan’s ownership of Paris FC began in February 2022, with him holding a minority stake in the club.

During his time with the French club, he has spoken about bringing forward a policy of promoting youth players and the arrival of sponsorship from untapped markets.

It is likely that he will see Charlton as a club with the potential to accomplish a similar strategy.

Would Roman Gevokyan be a good owner for Charlton?

Sandgaard is not a popular figure among Charlton supporters so many may feel anyone would be a positive replacement.

Gevokyan is clearly interested in football given the number of clubs in his portfolio already.

Perhaps that network could prove beneficial for Charlton as it will increase the resources at their disposal.

Fans will be wary of any new potential owner, but Gevokyan seems like a strong alternative than what is already in place at the Valley.