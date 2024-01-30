According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are set to sign former Spurs winger Romaine Mundle ahead of the deadline on Thursday.

The Black Cats haven't added to their attacking ranks in the January transfer window but that could all be set to change with reports suggesting that the winger from the Belgian League will be on his way to the Stadium of Light.

Romaine Mundle's career so far

Mundle is a 20-year-old English winger, who was born in Edmonton, a town in North London.

Mundle joined Tottenham's youth academy as a teenager, where he came through the ranks and eventually signed his first professional contract with the club in May 2021.

The following season, he began to train with the first-team and made the matchday squad for the first time on August 19th 2021 in the UEFA Europa League against F.C. Paços de Ferreira.

He would never make a senior appearance but was a regular in Spurs' U-18 and U-23 sides; however, in June last year, it was revealed that Mundle rejected a new contract with Spurs in order to sign a four-year contract with Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege.

He made his professional debut on 30 July 2023 for Standard Liege against Sint-Truiden and has so far made seven first-team appearances for the side.

None of those have come from the start, with the 20-year-old mostly appearing for a short stint from the bench or starting in games for the youth team.

An attacker who can play on either side of the striker, he's yet to register a goal or an assist for his new side and has only featured twice since the back end of August - with an ankle injury and bench appearances hampering his game time.

It's the second division where Mundle has produced better stats. Two goals in just four games means he's taken advantage of B teams being used in any division except the top-flight.

Romaine Mundle's career stats - as of 30/01/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur U-23 48 7 6 Tottenham Hotspur U-18 35 4 9 Standard Liege 7 0 0 SL 16 4 2 0

He is renowned for his pace and trickery, but importantly, can be deployed on either flank for the Black Cats. His speed and agility should be of benefit to Sunderland in transition when the team has the chance to counter-attack.

Sunderland move to sign Romaine Mundle

Due to his lack of game time in North London, he subsequently moved to the Belgian Pro League in order to garner game time; but, despite making a handful of appearances, his spell abroad will be cut short and he's set to be installed as the newest addition to a young Sunderland team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Michael Beale's side have agreed a permanent deal to take Englishman Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege to Wearside in a surprise swoop that will see the former Tottenham youngster end his six-month stint at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, and those claims have also been backed up by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

A lack of game time for the first-team highlights the need for Mundle to leave if he may not want to be limited to youth appearances for much longer. Although, it remains to be seen as to whether Mundle would become a first-team player at the Stadium of Light straight away.

With Alex Pritchard leaving and plenty of speculation regarding Jack Clarke's future with the the club in the final days of the transfer window, it may point to Mundle being afforded more chances in the North East.

If he does depart for pastures new, Mundle may well get a chance either off the bench or in the starting XI as Sunderland look to secure a play-off place. He left Spurs in search of game time and will hope that more is to come from his latest transfer than his switch to Belgium.