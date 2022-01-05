Who is Richie Laryea? Nottingham Forest’s latest transfer target

Nottingham Forest have had a busy start to the window and they are set to make another addition with Richie Laryea set to join Steve Cooper’s squad.

It has been reported that the Canadian international, who plays for MLS outfit Toronto FC, will arrive in England tomorrow for a medical before the deal is finalised.

And, here we provide the lowdown on the 26-year-old…

Firstly, Laryea is an attack-minded full-back who has spent most of his career as a right-back, although he is also capable of playing on the opposite flank and further forward as a winger if needed, the latter of which gives a good indication into his style of play

The 22-cap international came through as a player in Canada but he got his big breakthrough at Orlando City in MLS before sealing a switch back to his homeland to play for Toronto FC in 2019.

And, since then, he has emerged as an important figure in the team, impressing with his pace, dribbling ability and willingness to get forward.

Those characteristics would seem to make him an ideal fit for a wing-back role in Cooper’s team and Laryea will provide Djed Spence with stern competition down the right side, whilst his versatility will make him an option on the left too.

The player finished a disappointing MLS season in November and then would start for Canada in wins over Costa Rica and Mexico as they took a major step towards qualifying for the World Cup later this year.

So, Laryea might take time to get up to full fitness having not played in the past six weeks but he appears to be another smart addition to the Reds to continue their busy start to the January window.

