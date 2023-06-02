A new name has emerged in the Leeds United managerial pursuit in the form of FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris.

According to The Sun, the Yorkshire outfit has lined him and Luton Town boss Rob Edwards as possible targets for their managerial vacancy.

It has been confirmed by the club that Sam Allardyce, who took charge for the final four games of last season, will not be staying on in his role.

This means that as well as preparing for life back in the Championship, Leeds are looking for their fourth manager in the last 12 months.

At FLW, we have looked closely at the latest manager to be linked with the vacant role at Leeds.

Who is Regis Le Bris?

Le Bris is the current manager of Ligue 1 side FC Lorient and has been in-charge of the French side since June 2022.

Before taking on the role as first team manager, the 47-year-old had never been a manager at the professional level, although he had been a coach at academy level.

He worked at Rennes for eight years in their academy set-up before joining Lorient in 2012. Since being at the club, the Frenchman has taken on roles as the club’s under-19s manager and then their B team manager.

In his first full season in management, Le Bris has so far taken charge of 40 games in all competitions, winning 16 and losing 14, averaging 1.41 points per match.

Lorient were a side that just avoided relegation to Ligue 2 last season and, in his first season at the club, he has guided the side to tenth in the table. They have one game remaining this season, where they could cement themselves in the top half.

Le Bris has put together a very attacking side at FC Lorient that was at the very top end of the French league for the early parts of the campaign, but as expected, results fell away.

The 47-year-old has managed to do all of this while also losing key players, with Dango Quattara one who left and joined Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

When does Regis Le Bris’ contract expire at FC Lorient?

The French side are in a very comfortable position this summer should interest emerge in the 47-year-old manager.

Le Bris is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027, having signed a five-year deal when he was given the job.

Therefore, this means that, should Leeds go down the route of appointing Le Bris this summer, you would expect there to be a rather large compensation fee that would need to be agreed between the two clubs.