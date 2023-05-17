After suffering relegation to League One earlier this month, Reading are now preparing for life in the third tier.

The Royals have still yet to draft in a permanent successor to Paul Ince, who was sacked in April following a disappointing run of results.

Noel Hunt was tasked with overseeing Reading's final five games of the season as he took up the managerial role on an interim basis.

They only accumulated three points from these fixtures as they ended the term five points adrift of Cardiff City.

Due to their relegation, the Royals are likely to launch a complete overhaul of their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at the current squad and outlined who Reading's current highest earner is.

Who is Reading's current highest earner?

According to to Capology, Jeff Hendrick is the highest earner at Reading as he is paid a weekly wage of £35,000.

This equates to a yearly income of £1.82m.

Hendrick joined Reading on loan from Newcastle United last year.

The Royals are understood to be only paying a tiny fraction of Hendrick's wages.

The midfielder made 45 appearances for Reading in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as scoring four goals in a Reading shirt, Hendrick also chipped in with one assist.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to return to Newcastle when his temporary deal draws to a conclusion at the end of May.

In terms of players who are currently contracted to Reading, Tom Ince is understood to be their highest earner.

As per Capology, Ince earns a weekly wage of £32,500, which equates to a yearly income of £1.82m.

What does the future hold for Jeff Hendrick?

Set to return to St James' Park this summer, Hendrick's current deal with the Magpies runs until 2024.

A report from The Athletic earlier this year suggested that Newcastle are willing to let Hendrick depart again this summer, either on a temporary, or permanent deal.

A reunion with Reading is now looking unlikely due to the fact that they will be playing in League One next season.

Having made 255 appearances in the Championship during his career, it would not be at all surprising if Hendrick ends up attracting interest from teams in this division when the transfer window opens.

A move to a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out at this level would unquestionably be beneficial for Hendrick given that he is seemingly surplus to requirements at Newcastle.