Who is Rafael Ramos? The man Fulham and Burnley are eyeing up this summer

Sky Bet Championship side Fulham and Premier League Burnley are eyeing up a move for Rafael Ramos this summer, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Fulham boss Marco Silva is aware of Ramos due to his Portuguese connections and that Burnley are weighing up a summer move amid their Premier League relegation battle.

But this begs the question – who is Rafael Ramos?

The now 27-year-old began his career at Sporting Clube de Portugal’s youth academy, but also had spells in the youth ranks with Real Massama and Benfica.

It was at Benfica that Ramos signed a senior deal – one that would supposedly keep him at the club until 2020.

This was not to be the case though, with Ramos finding himself being sent to Orlando City in 2014 as part of an affiliation between Benfica and the Florida club.

Ramos would go on to make 45 appearances for Orlando City as they joined Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2015, but, in 2018, was traded to Chicago Fire for Cameron Lindley and $100,000 dollars ‘targeted allocation money’.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Fulham players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Fulham man Harvey Elliott play for now? Liverpool Everton Middlesbrough Manchester United

The defender didn’t settle in Chicago, though, making just five appearances in total for the club, and agreeing a mutual exit at the end of 2018.

Ramos headed back to Europe linking up with Netherlands outfit FC Twente, who, at the time, found themselves in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second-tier.

The Portuguese defender featured 21 times for FC Twente in the second half of that season, helping them to the title and a promotion back to the Eredivisie.

At the end of that campaign, despite their success, Ramos left for his homeland, Portugal, signing for top-flight side Santa Clara.

Since 2019, Ramos has made 82 appearances for the club – which includes appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League this campaign.

The 27-year-old is considered one of the best defenders in the Portuguese top-flight according to Football Insider, and, he is entering the final year of his contract this summer.

With just one year left on his current deal, that could mean he would be available at a reduced price if Fulham and Burnley went in for him.