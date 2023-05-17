Another season has passed and it is another season where Preston North End were in and around the play-off spots for a small stage of the campaign but ultimately fell away when push came to shove.

There have been numerous years since promotion from League One in 2015 where they have threatened to crack the top six in the second tier for the first time since 2009, but it just never quite happens for PNE - and that was evident yet again last month.

Level on points with the play-off spots with five matches of the season to go, Ryan Lowe's side went on to claim just one point out of a possible 15 to fall away and finish in 12th position.

The aim will no doubt be similar for 2023-24 - to be in and around the play-off spots despite not having one of the bigger budgets in the Championship, with Lowe probably having to rely on loans and free transfers again.

North End aren't believed to have one of the higher wage budgets in the league and are in and around the bottom third in that respect, but which players take home the most money?

Who is Preston North End's highest earner?

According to estimates by Capology, North End have two players that top earn on around £15,000 per week.

One of those is Greg Cunningham, who returned to Deepdale back in January 2021 from Cardiff City, having spent three seasons at the Lilywhites between 2015 and 2018.

The Irishman got his Premier League move to the Bluebirds but it never worked out in South Wales for the Irishman - fitness problems have always plagued the 32-year-old but he seemed to have kept out of the wars in the 2022-23 season until a hamstring tear against Middlesbrough back in March ended his season prematurely.

His contract expiring this summer gives PNE the chance to potentially get rid of a high earner off the books, but his fellow apparent £15,000 per week earner in Freddie Woodman is contracted for a couple more years.

It is clearly money well spent though as after his debut season at the club having signed last summer on a permanent basis from Newcastle United, with Woodman winning the club's Player of the Year award having kept 17 clean sheets in 46 Championship outings.

According to Capology, the other higher earners include Liam Lindsay at around £14,000 per week and also 2022 summer additions Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady, who are claimed to take home just under £12,000 a week.