Who is Phillip Zinckernagel? 3 things you need to know about Watford’s next signing

Watford are closing in on the signing of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel, with the midfielder recently undergoing a medical with the club according to the Watford Observer.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Zinckernagel chipped in with 19 goals and 24 assists in just 28 appearances for FK Bodø/Glimt, as they went on to win the Norwegian league title earlier this year.

However, he is set to leave FK Bodø/Glimt in favour of a move to Vicarage Road, with the midfielder becoming a free-agent on 1st January, which could make him a shrewd addition for the Championship side.

Watford are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

We take a look at THREE things you need to know about Watford’s seemingly imminent new addition.

Zinckernagel won the Player of the Year award in 2020

Zinckernagel is a player that played a starring role for FK Bodø/Glimt as they won the Norwegian league title in 2020.

The winger’s strong performances earned him the Player of the Year award, and he’ll be hoping that he can build on these impressive showings with Watford this season.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be able to replicate that type of form with the Hornets, but if he can, then Watford will have some player on their hands.

He’s a versatile option to have going forward

Zinckernagel can play as both an attacking midfielder in central areas of the pitch, or he can operate out wide.

Watford are going to need players that are versatile in different positions, with the hectic schedule meaning that they’ll be forced to rotate their squad to keep players fit.

Zinckernagel has already shown his quality going forward with FK Bodø/Glimt, and will arrive at Vicarage Road full of confidence.

He turned down offers from others to head to Vicarage Road

It has recently been reported by Nettavisen that Zinckernagel turned down offers from Røde Stjerne and Turkish giants Fenerbahce in order to pursue a move to Watford.

That speaks volumes about the stature of the Hornets, and the types of players they can attract to the club, even if they’re currently playing their football in the second-tier of English football.