Norwich City had a season to forget as they finished as low 13th in the Championship following their relegation to the top flight.

Many would have tipped Norwich to bounce back into the Premier League this season, something they've done under Daniel Farke on two occasions.

However, a poor season has left many associated with the Canaries frustrated and desperate for a reset in the summer.

It's made worse by Burnley doing exactly that and thriving under Vincent Kompany, going on to be one of the best sides to set foot in the Championship.

However, there will be plenty of learnings for Stuart Webber and David Wagner as they look to build a successful team going into next season.

They might need to reshuffle their finances though, with several high earners contracted at the club beyond 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we take a look at who the highest earner is on the Norwich books.

Who is Norwich City's highest earner?

It's no surprise to see some significant wages at Norwich considering their yo-yo nature between the top flight and second tier.

The highest earner currently at the club is Ben Gibson, closely followed by Marquinhos and Sam Byram.

According to Capology, Norwich have an average annual payroll of £22.78m, with Gibson sitting as the highest earner at the club.

The former Middlesbrough and Burnley defender earns £40,000 per week, collecting £2.08m per year and has one year remaining on his contract, running until 2024.

The experienced defender has struggled for consistent game time this season, owing to injuries and has made just 23 league appearances this season.

Since his arrival from Burnley in 2020, Gibson has made 50 league appearances and will be hoping he can have a bigger impact next season.

Can Norwich City compete promotion next season?

With the departure of Teemu Pukki, and the club never replacing Emu Buendia when he was sold, it's difficult to say whether a promotion push will be on the cards.

Wagner has underwhelmed as manager this season, with the club dropping out of the race for the playoffs with a hefty bump, being beaten into the top six by teams with significantly lower budgets.

It will take a serious reshuffle of the current squad and shrewd recruitment to see them compete for promotion once again, with a major reset needed in the squad.

That may mean needing to move on high earners such as Gibson to make way for younger players who add value to the squad both monetary and output on the pitch.

The club has done that before, and will need to do so again.