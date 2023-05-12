There is a new favourite for the Walsall managerial vacancy with Neill Collins in talks to become the new Saddlers head coach, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

Collins' name has certainly come out of left-field, with reports in recent weeks suggesting that former England international Kevin Phillips was a front-runner for the job that Mike Flynn was sacked from last month.

Phillips, who recently guided South Shields to the Northern Premier League title, was reported by The Sun as a top contender for the job at the Bescot Stadium.

Instead though, they have now turned to Collins in a bid to push the Midlands club up the EFL pyramid once again.

What did Neill Collins do in his playing career?

Like most people who become managers, Collins started out as a player but he wasn't immediately a professional - the Scotsman was in Kilmarnock's academy but having been released at the age of 14, he had to drop into the amateur game with Queen's Park.

Despite his club at the time faltering on the pitch, Collins' performances got him a move to Dumbarton - then in the second tier of Scottish football - and after two years there and 72 appearances in all competitions he was snapped up by Sunderland in 2004 with the defender still only 20 years of age.

Appearing just 18 times in the league for the Black Cats though over a three-year period, Collins signed permanently for Wolves in 2007 after a loan stint at Molineux, and he appeared somewhat regularly until Premier League promotion was achieved in 2009 - by that point though he wasn't needed and headed to Preston North End.

That started a period of three different clubs within a 15 month period from September 2009 to January 2011 - he left PNE in March 2010 to join Leeds and some 10 months later he had signed for Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

Apart from one season under Nigel Clough, Collins was a regular for the Blades in defence for nearly five-and-a-half years, before then heading to the USA to finish his career off with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

How has Neill Collins' managerial career gone?

It is the Rowdies who took a chance on Collins back in 2018 as a head coach as he replaced Englishman Stuart Campbell in the hot-seat in Florida.

Having made steady progress in his first two years in charge, Collins led the Rowdies to the USL Championship play-off final in 2020, only for said final to get cancelled because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

The following year, Collins led the Rowdies to the final yet again, only to be defeated by California-based Orange County, but that season he was named the USL coach of the year.

The Rowdies finished third in the Eastern Conference under Collins' guidance in 2022 and then lost the Eastern play-off final to Louisville City, and he currently has the club sitting fourth in the regional section of the league with just nine matches played - Sunday's 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising could feasibly be Collins' last in charge though should he land the Walsall gig.

And if Walsall fans are wondering what system Collins favours, then he generally goes for a three at the back per Transfermarkt, although he has shown tactical flexibility by going to a back four for the previous two Rowdies matches.