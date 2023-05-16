The final day of the Championship season turned out to be an agonising one for Millwall.

With their play-off fate in their own hands, the club were defeated 4-3 by Blackburn Rovers at The Den, ultimately seeing them fall outside of the top six.

Nevertheless, it was a remarkable campaign for Gary Rowett and his players, despite missing out.

Given the club operate on a modest budget compared to some, the fact they can even compete for the play-offs is somewhat of a success in itself.

With that said, and the season now complete, we thought we'd take a look at who the highest earner at The Den is, according to Capology.

Who is Millwall FC's highest earner?

It must be said that Capology's data is not official. However, it does give us an estimation of what each player earns, with some of their salaries 'verified'.

With that said, according to their data, the highest earner at Millwall and The Den is Oliver Burke.

Burke joined the Lions on loan in January and per year, is said to earn a figure of £936,000.

That equates to £18,000 per week.

That is an awful lot of money in relative terms for a player who scored just two goals and registered two assists in 17 Championship games following his January arrival on loan.

In terms of permanent Millwall players, though, the club's highest earner is Zian Flemming, according to Capology.

Their data has Flemming earning a yearly salary of £780,000 per year.

That means that the Dutchman earns a figure of £15,000 per week.

Flemming signed that deal last summer, when he signed for the Lions from Fortuna Sittard, and it is fair to say he lived up to expectations in his first season at The Den.

Indeed, in 43 Championship games, Flemming scored 15 goals and registered six assists, playing a key role for the club as they competed for the top six.

Can Millwall finish in the play-offs next season?

Given that the club have competed for the play-offs regularly whilst paying the same sort of salaries as outlined in Capology's data, there is no reason to suggest they can't do so again.

What you would say, though, is that bringing in a big player in Zian Flemming last summer helped their efforts tremendously, and if they could do that once again this summer, it would be a huge help.

Of course, Millwall are not a club with unlimited resources, though, so it remains to be seen whether or not they can afford such luxuries next season.